Gavin Lux, Ian Happ Continue to Pile Up Wins in MLB The Show League

Gavin Lux, Ian Happ Continue to Pile Up Wins in MLB The Show LeagueApril 16, 2020
The race to keep up with Joey Gallo and Bo Bichette in the MLB The Show Players League continued Wednesday.
The Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays sluggers both went 4-0 during competition Tuesday and improved to 8-0 and 7-1, respectively. While Gallo is the only undefeated player representative in the league, Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs, Niko Goodrum of the Detroit Tigers, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres and Gavin Lux of the Los Angeles Dodgers had the chance to pull even with Bichette with 4-0 performances.
They were four of the 12 players in action Wednesday.
Here is a look at the day's results in the video game league raising $175,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.
Hunter Pence, San Francisco Giants
vs. Luzardo (OAK), 4-0 loss
at Tatis Jr. (SD), 1-0 win
vs. Goodrum (DET), 5-0 loss
at Lux (LAD), 2-0 loss
Niko Goodrum, Detroit Tigers
vs. Santana (CLE), 5-2 win
at Luzardo (OAK), 4-3 loss
at Pence (SF), 5-0 win
vs. Tatis Jr. (SD), 9-3 loss
Jesus Luzardo, Oakland Athletics
at Pence (SF), 4-0 win
vs. Goodrum (DET), 4-3 win
vs. Lux (LAD), 6-4 loss
at Santana (CLE), 12-1 win
Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers
vs. Tatis Jr. (SD), 4-3 win
at Santana (CLE), 7-1 win
at Luzardo (OAK), 6-4 win
vs. Pence (SF), 2-0 win
Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
at Lux (LAD), 4-3 loss
vs. Pence (SF), 1-0 loss
vs. Santana (CLE), 5-2 win
at Goodrum (DET), 9-3 win
Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians
at Goodrum (DET), 5-2 loss
vs. Lux (LAD), 7-1 loss
at Tatis Jr. (SD), 5-2 loss
at Hader (MIL) 7-4 loss
vs. Luzardo (OAK), 12-1 loss
Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
vs. Dahl (COL), 2-1 win
at Phillips (KC), 2-1 loss
vs. Tucker (PIT), 6-0 loss
at Happ (CHC), 5-0 win
vs. Santana (CLE), 7-4 win
Cole Tucker, Pittsburgh Pirates
vs. Giolito (CWS), 7-0 loss
at Dahl (COL), 3-2 loss
at Hader (MIL), 6-0 win
vs. Phillips (KC), 4-3 loss
David Dahl, Colorado Rockies
at Hader (MIL), 2-1 loss
vs. Tucker (PIT), 3-2 win
vs. Happ (CHC), 3-1 loss
at Giolito (CWS), 12-0 loss
Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
vs. Phillips (KC), 3-1 win
at Giolito (CWS), 2-1 win
at Dahl (COL), 3-1 win
vs. Hader (MIL), 5-0 loss
Brett Phillips, Kansas City Royals
at Happ (CHC), 3-1 loss
vs. Hader (MIL), 2-1 win
vs. Giolito (CWS), 7-3 loss
at Tucker (PIT), 4-3 win
Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox
at Tucker (PIT), 7-0 win
vs. Happ (CHC), 2-1 loss
at Phillips (KC), 7-3 win
vs. Dahl (COL), 12-0 win
It appeared as if Happ was going to finish Wednesday's slate with a perfect record when he ripped off three straight wins, including a narrow 2-1 victory over crosstown rival Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox.
Then he met virtual Christian Yelich.
Yelich, who was controlled by Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader, went deep twice off Happ, including a grand slam. It was all the Brewers needed, meaning Happ is now 6-2 overall and tied with Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett atop the National League Central.
Happ had a better showing than Tatis and Goodrum, who both split their four games.
Tatis struggled inside the National League West with a loss to Hunter Pence of the San Francisco Giants and Lux in a key showdown.
Wednesday belonged to Lux, who went 4-0 with wins over Tatis, Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians, Pence and Jesus Luzardo of the Oakland Athletics. It was the one-run win over Tatis that stood out as the showdown for first place in the National League West.
While the Padres youngster is still just one game behind the Dodgers infielder, it was a swing game in a short season that features just 29 contests for each player until the playoffs. With Gallo and Bichette both in the American League, it appears as if Lux may be the one to beat on the National League side.
He will have a chance to prove himself Thursday against elevated competition when he plays both of them, as well as the 6-2 Tampa Bay Rays controlled by Blake Snell. How Lux holds up against arguably the toughest day of competition anyone will face during the MLB The Show Players League could be a turning point in his season.
