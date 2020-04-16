NFL Draft 2020: Reviewing Latest 1st-Round Expert Mocks With 1 Week Remaining

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The words are so close you can almost hear them bouncing off the walls of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's basement.

"With the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select...Joe Burrow, quarterback, LSU."

Notice how we're confidently locking that pick in a week before it's officially announced? That's because we're following the lead of experts based on their most recent mocks.

Below, we'll examine the top 10 selections from three recent expert mock drafts.

Top-10 Selections from Latest First-Round Expert Mocks

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.



1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Kiper's latest mock largely follows the consensus, including the rising support for Justin Herbert—not Tua Tagovailoa—landing with the Dolphins at No. 5.

"There has been some buzz around Herbert to Miami, and it's real," Kiper wrote. "The 6'6" signal-caller has a lot of supporters across the league, and they love his upside and traits. And Herbert doesn't have the durability concerns that have a few teams worried about Tua Tagovailoa's future."

Kiper noted that he still ranks Tagovailoa higher on his own board, which adds some risk to selecting Herbert. But if teams are really worried about longevity with Tagovailoa, it's easier to see how front offices would feel that makes him the bigger risk.

If there's a fun wrinkle in this mock, it's Jerry Jeudy heading to Jacksonville at No. 9. The Jags are often linked to in-the-trenches prospects, but the idea of giving Gardner Minshew II another weapon in the passing game has its merits.

ESPN's Todd McShay

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

McShay's most recent mock landed on March 30, so it'd be interesting to hear whether he would stick with the same quarterback order.

It's very possible that Tagovailoa is still the second quarterback taken, and the Dolphins are as logical a landing spot as any team. And while this is an aggressive projection for Jordan Love, a lot of teams are looking at the 6'4", 225-pound passer, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Herbert probably has the most helium of the trio lately, but could that be a smokescreen? Are the Dolphins really enamored with him, or might they be trying to take attention away from Tagovailoa and eliminate any need of trading up to take him? We won't know for another week.

While McShay joined Kiper in having Tristan Wirfs as the first offensive tackle off the board, this position will be one to watch. It's possible that four different players—Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton and Georgia's Andrew Thomas—occupy the position's top slot on different draft boards.

CBS Sports HQ

1. Miami Dolphins (via trade with Bengals): Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with Lions): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

5. Cincinnati Bengals (via trade with Dolphins): Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Las Vegas Raiders (via trade with Cardinals): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Since so many mocks don't include trades, it's probably worth examining one that does. This imaginary talent grab—executed by former players and executives, along with current insiders, analysts and fantasy writers—had a flurry of activity from start to finish.

The amount of non-prospect movement was staggering, and there probably isn't much value in breaking that down. But for those interested, the Bengals added Cam Newton and traded Andy Dalton to the Patriots for a third-rounder, the Lions traded the No. 3 pick for Chandler Jones and the Vikings landed Odell Beckham Jr. and Patrick Peterson after trading out picks 22 and 25.

As for prospect movement, the Dolphins jumping up to No. 1 for Joe Burrow is clearly the headliner. There have been murmurings that Miami wants to move, though NBC Sports' Peter King reported hearing general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores "are very much against trading the farm to move up to get Burrow."

For potential cost context, Miami's move in this mock cost it picks 5, 18, 26 and 56. The Bengals, by the way, spent the 18th pick on Jordan Love after using the fifth on offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.

Finally, the Raiders swapped the 12th pick and a 2021 second-rounder to climb to No. 8 for Tua Tagovailoa. The Cardinals then spent the 12th pick on edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, which seemed a curious move with top options at receiver (Henry Ruggs III) and offensive tackle (Andrew Thomas, Tristan Wirfs) still available.