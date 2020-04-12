Report: Roger Goodell to Reveal 2020 NFL Draft Picks 'Standing in His Basement'

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft will be a fully digital experience for fans, players and teams this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be no exception.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, "Goodell will (as suspected) announce first-round picks standing in his basement in Bronxville, New York."



