Report: Roger Goodell to Reveal 2020 NFL Draft Picks 'Standing in His Basement'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2020

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses with quarterback Kyler Murray after being drafted first overall on day 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft will be a fully digital experience for fans, players and teams this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be no exception. 

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, "Goodell will (as suspected) announce first-round picks standing in his basement in Bronxville, New York."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

