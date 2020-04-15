2020 NFL Draft: CeeDee Lamb Tops Jerry Jeudy in Poll with Anonymous Scouts

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs through drills during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

While there has been debate about which receiver should come off the board first in this month's NFL draft, scouts have landed on CeeDee Lamb over Jerry Jeudy. 

Bob McGinn of The Athletic polled 17 league executives, who ranked Lamb over Jeudy as the top wideout in the 2020 class. Lamb had 10 first-place votes and 87 points compared to Jeudy's five and 86; Henry Ruggs III and Tee Higgins were the only two other wideouts in the class to receive first-place votes.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

