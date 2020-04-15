Report: Bengals' Joe Mixon Prepared to Hold Out If He Doesn't Get New Contract

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards, Joe Mixon is hoping to secure a long-term contract extension from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., Mixon is "prepared for a holdout" if he can't agree to a new deal with the Bengals this offseason.

Despite talk in recent years that NFL teams have devalued running backs, many stars at the position have secured lucrative contracts.

Todd Gurley signed a four-year extension worth $45 million guaranteed with the Los Angeles Rams in July 2018, though they released him in March.

The Dallas Cowboys gave Ezekiel Elliott a six-year deal worth up to $90 million and $50 million guaranteed before the start of last season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Christian McCaffrey will be the highest-paid running back in NFL history after he agreed to a four-year extension worth $16 million per season Monday with the Carolina Panthers.

Mixon has one year remaining on his rookie contract, with a base salary of $1.2 million. The Oklahoma alum ranks 45th among all running backs in 2020 salary, per Over the Cap.

After sharing the load with Giovani Bernard during his rookie season in 2017, Mixon took over as Cincinnati's No. 1 running back the following year. He rose to the challenge with 1,168 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. His 4.9 yards per carry were tied with Derrick Henry and Gurley for 11th-most in the NFL.

Last season was another strong showing for Mixon. He finished 12th with 1,424 yards from scrimmage and tied for second on the Bengals with three receiving touchdowns.