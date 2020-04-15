Ohio State's Chase Young Says He's the Best Player in the 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young expressed his belief Wednesday that he is the best player in the upcoming 2020 NFL draft.

During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Young said the following when asked for his opinion regarding who is the best all-around player in this year's class:

"Me. I mean, I feel like what I put on film this year, a lot of people haven't seen that in a while, since Ndamukong Suh, since some of the greats just from the past.

"I feel like the way I prepare for a game, nobody prepares like me. I feel like I watch the most film in the draft. I feel like I'm the hardest worker in the draft. I take pride in saying that I'm the best player because I have confidence in what I do. I have confidence because I prepared day in and day out for what I did on the field, so that's why I can say that."

Young led the nation with 16.5 sacks last season, while also adding 21 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles. He is undoubtedly the best pass-rusher available and shouldn't have to wait long to hear his name called during the first round of the draft on April 23.

While it seems highly probable that reigning Heisman Trophy winner and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals due to their need for a quarterback, Young could go as high as No. 2 overall.

The Washington Redskins own the second pick in the draft, and while they ranked a respectable 10th in the NFL last season with 46 sacks, Young may be the piece they need to go from good to great on the defensive side of the ball.

New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera comes from a defensive background, and his Carolina Panthers ranked second in the NFL in sacks last season with 53. That suggests disrupting the opposing quarterback is a priority for the longtime Chicago Bears linebacker.

While Young seems like an ideal fit, there are some other quality defensive prospects the Redskins could consider at No. 2 overall, including Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

It is also possible that Washington could look at a quarterback such as Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert, although it seems more likely that it will give Dwayne Haskins a longer look under center after taking him 15th overall last year.

Defensive end Nick Bosa out of Ohio State was the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft out of Ohio State, and he went on to record 9.0 sacks, win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and played a big role in the San Francisco 49ers going from being one of the worst franchises in the league to a Super Bowl team.

That doesn't mean the Redskins will go to the Super Bowl next season if they select Young, but he appears to be a game-changer who could help Washington become a much bigger factor in the NFC East if he lives up to his potential.