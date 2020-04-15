Mark Ingram Reacts to Christian McCaffrey's Contract, Defends RBs from Critics

Will Newton/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II said Tuesday the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey "deserves" his four-year, $64 million contract extension.

Ingram also spoke about his hope that the record-setting deal will help bolster the positional market:

"I think he deserves that. He...1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 yards receiving. He's just a high percentage, high volume of their offense, and he's just an impact player. Why should a running back be treated less than another position? ... I think he deserves that, and I think his value on the team and his value across the league ... deserves that. ... I'm all for his deal; I'm excited for his deal, and hopefully the running back market keeps increasing."

