Mark Ingram Reacts to Christian McCaffrey's Contract, Defends RBs from Critics

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Mark Ingram #21 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to playing against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II said Tuesday the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey "deserves" his four-year, $64 million contract extension.

Ingram also spoke about his hope that the record-setting deal will help bolster the positional market:

"I think he deserves that. He...1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 yards receiving. He's just a high percentage, high volume of their offense, and he's just an impact player. Why should a running back be treated less than another position? ... I think he deserves that, and I think his value on the team and his value across the league ... deserves that. ... I'm all for his deal; I'm excited for his deal, and hopefully the running back market keeps increasing."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Baltimore Ravens and potential NFL draft gems: 9 possible targets from small programs

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Baltimore Ravens and potential NFL draft gems: 9 possible targets from small programs

    pennlive
    via pennlive

    Most Likely 2020 Draft-Day Trades 🤝

    Seven trades that would benefit both sides

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Most Likely 2020 Draft-Day Trades 🤝

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Lamar Reportedly Files Trademark for 'Truzz'

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Lamar Reportedly Files Trademark for 'Truzz'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    A Look Around the AFC North

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    A Look Around the AFC North

    Todd Karpovich
    via Baltimore Ravens News | Russell Street Report