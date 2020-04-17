NFL Teams That Should Not Try to Select Their Future QB in the 2020 Draft

0 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Quarterback might be football's most important position—but quarterback shouldn't be the pick for most teams in the 2020 NFL draft.

This class features talented early-round passers, starting at the top with Joe Burrow and working through the high-upside, albeit risky options like Tua Tagovailoa, and safer prospects like Justin Herbert.

But that's not a long list, and that group will arrive after free agency saw several teams get new franchise passers. Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. Philip Rivers filled the void in Indianapolis. And not only did the Carolina Panthers ink Teddy Bridgewater, but the team's former starter, Cam Newton, also remains on the open market.

Only a handful of teams in the first half of Round 1 should draft a signal-caller when the virtual draft kicks off Thursday. Others linked to such an idea have more pressing needs, already have options at the position or don't sit in a good value range to get one of the top three—and if they're picking in the top half of the first round, they likely already understand how damaging missing at quarterback can be.

