J.J. Watt Talks Life in Isolation, Brothers Playing for Steelers on Jimmy Fallon

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon from his home in Wisconsin, where he is staying in self-isolation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fallon asked Watt what he's been up to, and the three-time Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year noted that he's lucky enough to have a gym where he can work out and a lot of land for his dogs to roam.

On the lighter side, Watt said "dishes are my new hobby," while his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt, handles the laundry.

Watt has also tried his hand at cooking different meals, saying he feels like he's on an episode of Chopped every time he enters the kitchen.

However, Watt said he's set off his fire alarm three times. He notably tried his hand at chicken parmesan but set the alarm off again.

Fallon then brought up the fact that his two brothers, Derek and T.J., now play together on the Pittsburgh Steelers after Derek landed with them in free agency.

When asked who his mother, Connie, will root for now, Watt noted that she used to wear a jersey that was one-third Texans, one-third Steelers and one-third Los Angeles Chargers, who were Derek's old team.

But now that Derek is a Steeler, Watt said she'll probably have a two-thirds Steelers jersey, so he said he's "pretty screwed" in that category.

Derek and T.J. then joined J.J. and Fallon on a game of "Know Your Bro":

The highlight there was a story Derek and T.J. relayed about a then-12-year-old J.J., who was in charge of babysitting the two of them, trying to cook a chicken breast in a glass tea kettle without water on a burner.

J.J. is entering his 10th NFL season, all with the Texans. He has 96.0 career sacks.

T.J. just finished his third year with Pittsburgh and led the league in forced fumbles with eight. He also added 14.5 sacks.

Derek, a fullback, scored his first career touchdown in December. He's expected to be Pittsburgh's starting fullback in 2020.