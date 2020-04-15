Joey Gallo's Dominance Continues, Bo Bichette Shines in MLB The Show League

Joey Gallo's Dominance Continues, Bo Bichette Shines in MLB The Show LeagueApril 15, 2020
Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo made a statement Tuesday in the MLB The Show Players League.
He entered the day of competition as the only player representative with an undefeated record and put on quite the encore performance with four more victories in four tries. He is now 8-0 following wins over Ty Buttrey, Luke Jackson, Eduardo Rodriguez and Rhys Hoskins.
Here is a look at Gallo's scores, as well as the full set of results from a busy day in the league that is raising $175,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.
Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers
vs. Buttrey (LAA), 4-0 win
at Jackson (ATL), 11-1 win
vs. Rodriguez (BOS), 7-6 win
at Hoskins (PHI), 5-2 win
Eduardo Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox
vs. Stanek (MIA), 2-0 loss
at Buttrey (LAA), 3-1 win
at Gallo (TEX), 7-6 loss
vs. Jackson (ATL), 4-2 loss
Ty Buttrey, Los Angeles Angels
at Gallo (TEX), 4-0 loss
vs. Rodriguez (BOS), 3-1 loss
vs. Hoskins (PHI), 4-1 loss
at Stanek (MIA), 2-1 loss
Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies
vs. Jackson (ATL), 2-1 win
at Stanek (MIA), 2-0 win
at Buttrey (LAA), 4-1 win
vs. Gallo (TEX), 5-2 loss
Luke Jackson, Atlanta Braves
at Hoskins (PHI), 2-1 loss
vs. Gallo (TEX), 11-1 loss
vs. Stanek (MIA), 3-2 win
at Rodriguez (BOS), 4-2 win
Ryne Stanek, Miami Marlins
at Rodriguez (BOS), 2-0 win
vs. Hoskins (PHI), 2-0 loss
at Jackson (ATL), 3-2 loss
vs. Buttrey (LAA), 2-1 win
Amir Garrett, Cincinnati Reds
vs. Edwards Jr. (SEA), 3-2 win
at McNeil (NYM), 4-1 loss
vs. McCullers Jr. (HOU), 3-0 win
at Duplantier (ARI), 7-1 win
Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros
vs. Bichette (TOR), 8-0 loss
at Edwards Jr. (SEA), 5-1 loss
at Garrett (CIN), 3-0 loss
vs. McNeil (NYM), 2-1 loss
Carl Edwards Jr., Seattle Mariners
at Garrett (CIN), 3-2 loss
vs. McCullers Jr. (HOU), 5-1 win
vs. Duplantier (ARI), 2-1 loss
at Bichette (TOR), 7-3 loss
Jon Duplantier, Arizona Diamondbacks
vs. McNeil (NYM), 4-0 loss
at Bichette (TOR), 4-1 loss
at Edwards Jr. (SEA), 2-1 win
vs. Garrett (CIN), 7-1 loss
Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
at Duplantier (ARI), 4-0 win
vs. Garrett (CIN), 4-1 win
vs. Bichette (TOR), 4-0 loss
at McCullers Jr. (HOU), 2-1 win
Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
at McCullers Jr. (HOU), 8-0 win
vs. Duplantier (ARI), 4-1 win
at McNeil (NYM), 4-0 win
vs. Edwards Jr. (SEA), 7-3 win
Tuesday marked the first time in the competition every player entered with experience under his belt.
It was the second set of games for all 12 representatives, and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell and Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May showed improvement was to be expected considering they went a combined 7-0 on Monday against players making their debuts.
By comparison, Snell and May were just a combined 3-5 in their first set of games.
Gallo took center stage Tuesday after his undefeated start, and he had little trouble dispatching Jackson, Hoskins and Buttrey by a combined score of 20-3. However, his clash with Rodriguez was far more thrilling considering he fell behind 6-0 before staging an epic comeback.
He cut the lead to 6-4 before blasting a walk-off three-run homer with Ronald Guzman:
Gallo wasn't the only one who impressed Tuesday, as Toronto Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette matched his 4-0 record with wins over Lance McCullers Jr., Carl Edwards Jr., Jeff McNeil and Jon Duplantier. None of his wins were as thrilling as Gallo's walk-off, but he is well-positioned at 7-1 to make a run at Gallo in the American League playoffs if this continues.
Bichette will have to deal with Snell in his own American League East division, though, as the Rays pitcher is 6-2 on the season following his showing Monday.
Considering Edwards of the Seattle Mariners, McCullers of the Houston Astros and Buttrey of the Los Angeles Angels finished with a combined 1-11 mark Tuesday, Gallo likely won't face that same type of competition in the American League West as the league continues.
