Joey Gallo's Dominance Continues, Bo Bichette Shines in MLB The Show League

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo made a statement Tuesday in the MLB The Show Players League.

He entered the day of competition as the only player representative with an undefeated record and put on quite the encore performance with four more victories in four tries. He is now 8-0 following wins over Ty Buttrey, Luke Jackson, Eduardo Rodriguez and Rhys Hoskins.

Here is a look at Gallo's scores, as well as the full set of results from a busy day in the league that is raising $175,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers



vs. Buttrey (LAA), 4-0 win

at Jackson (ATL), 11-1 win

vs. Rodriguez (BOS), 7-6 win

at Hoskins (PHI), 5-2 win

Eduardo Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox



vs. Stanek (MIA), 2-0 loss

at Buttrey (LAA), 3-1 win

at Gallo (TEX), 7-6 loss

vs. Jackson (ATL), 4-2 loss

Ty Buttrey, Los Angeles Angels



at Gallo (TEX), 4-0 loss

vs. Rodriguez (BOS), 3-1 loss

vs. Hoskins (PHI), 4-1 loss

at Stanek (MIA), 2-1 loss

Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies



vs. Jackson (ATL), 2-1 win

at Stanek (MIA), 2-0 win

at Buttrey (LAA), 4-1 win

vs. Gallo (TEX), 5-2 loss

Luke Jackson, Atlanta Braves

at Hoskins (PHI), 2-1 loss

vs. Gallo (TEX), 11-1 loss

vs. Stanek (MIA), 3-2 win

at Rodriguez (BOS), 4-2 win

Ryne Stanek, Miami Marlins

at Rodriguez (BOS), 2-0 win

vs. Hoskins (PHI), 2-0 loss

at Jackson (ATL), 3-2 loss

vs. Buttrey (LAA), 2-1 win

Amir Garrett, Cincinnati Reds

vs. Edwards Jr. (SEA), 3-2 win

at McNeil (NYM), 4-1 loss

vs. McCullers Jr. (HOU), 3-0 win

at Duplantier (ARI), 7-1 win

Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros



vs. Bichette (TOR), 8-0 loss

at Edwards Jr. (SEA), 5-1 loss

at Garrett (CIN), 3-0 loss

vs. McNeil (NYM), 2-1 loss

Carl Edwards Jr., Seattle Mariners

at Garrett (CIN), 3-2 loss

vs. McCullers Jr. (HOU), 5-1 win

vs. Duplantier (ARI), 2-1 loss

at Bichette (TOR), 7-3 loss

Jon Duplantier, Arizona Diamondbacks

vs. McNeil (NYM), 4-0 loss

at Bichette (TOR), 4-1 loss

at Edwards Jr. (SEA), 2-1 win

vs. Garrett (CIN), 7-1 loss

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets



at Duplantier (ARI), 4-0 win

vs. Garrett (CIN), 4-1 win

vs. Bichette (TOR), 4-0 loss

at McCullers Jr. (HOU), 2-1 win

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

at McCullers Jr. (HOU), 8-0 win

vs. Duplantier (ARI), 4-1 win

at McNeil (NYM), 4-0 win

vs. Edwards Jr. (SEA), 7-3 win

Tuesday marked the first time in the competition every player entered with experience under his belt.

It was the second set of games for all 12 representatives, and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell and Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May showed improvement was to be expected considering they went a combined 7-0 on Monday against players making their debuts.

By comparison, Snell and May were just a combined 3-5 in their first set of games.

Gallo took center stage Tuesday after his undefeated start, and he had little trouble dispatching Jackson, Hoskins and Buttrey by a combined score of 20-3. However, his clash with Rodriguez was far more thrilling considering he fell behind 6-0 before staging an epic comeback.

He cut the lead to 6-4 before blasting a walk-off three-run homer with Ronald Guzman:

Gallo wasn't the only one who impressed Tuesday, as Toronto Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette matched his 4-0 record with wins over Lance McCullers Jr., Carl Edwards Jr., Jeff McNeil and Jon Duplantier. None of his wins were as thrilling as Gallo's walk-off, but he is well-positioned at 7-1 to make a run at Gallo in the American League playoffs if this continues.

Bichette will have to deal with Snell in his own American League East division, though, as the Rays pitcher is 6-2 on the season following his showing Monday.

Considering Edwards of the Seattle Mariners, McCullers of the Houston Astros and Buttrey of the Los Angeles Angels finished with a combined 1-11 mark Tuesday, Gallo likely won't face that same type of competition in the American League West as the league continues.