Tua Tagovailoa Odds: Dolphins Favored to Select QB over Chargers, Lions, More

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are the odds-on favorites to land Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the upcoming 2020 NFL draft.

Caesars Palace released its latest odds, and the Dolphins are listed at minus-150 (bet $100 to win $66.67). They come in ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and Washington:

The inclusion of the Patriots and Chargers makes sense considering they are looking for new franchise quarterbacks after Tom Brady and Philip Rivers went elsewhere this offseason. Washington is notable because it selected Dwayne Haskins in the first round last year, although he was inconsistent as a rookie.

Detroit has the No. 3 pick and could decide Tagovailoa is too enticing a prospect to pass up, especially since Matthew Stafford is 32 years old and coming off a 2019 season in which he played just eight games because of injuries.

Yet Miami, which holds the Nos. 5, 18 and 26 picks in the first round, has been looking for surefire and long-term consistency at quarterback since Dan Marino. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the AFC East team to take the Crimson Tide signal-caller at No. 5 in his latest mock draft.

Perhaps Tagovailoa could fill the void left by Brady in the division and become the next dominant quarterback.