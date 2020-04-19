4 NFL Players Who Will Break Out on New Teams in 2020

0 of 4

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

In the NFL, the cream rises to the top, but some players hit a ceiling with their first team because of limited roles, a poor schematic fit or a constant battle for reps.

Even though the grass isn't always greener with a new team, a fresh chapter can provide an opportunity for an underrated or underappreciated player to fully showcase his talents.

From the 2018 to 2019 campaigns, edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith went from a decent pass-rusher who played 67 percent of the Baltimore Ravens' defensive snaps to a Pro Bowler with his first double-digit sack season (13.5) in a full-time starting position with the Green Bay Packers.

Several players who moved to a new franchise this offseason are primed for leaps. We've selected and ranked four veterans who have yet to earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro recognition but are in the best position to break out with a new club.

