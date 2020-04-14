Peter King: 'No One in My Sphere' Thinks Redskins Will Pass on Chase Young

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

As the NFL draft nears, it is becoming increasingly expected that Washington will select edge-rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick.

As Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday, "No one in my sphere thinks Ron Rivera will do anything but log on to the NFL's secure Microsoft Teams draft channel when Washington is on the clock and enter Chase Young, Ohio State."

King isn't alone in that assessment.

On April 3, B/R's Matt Miller reported that "Young will be the pick unless there is a major change in the next three weeks. I'm told by league sources that Washington won't consider a quarterback here."

And Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated added on Monday, "Maybe Washington won't take Young with the second overall pick. But what I can say is they've been aggressive in cross-checking their information on him, and are poised to sit right where they are and take him second overall."



He added that his guess "would be Young is too sure of a thing for them to pass on."

Nobody would blame Washington. Young is one of the most talented pass-rushers to hit the NFL in years after a college career that saw him register 98 tackles (40.5 for loss), 30.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles. Last year alone he had 21 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles, absolutely staggering numbers.

Miller called him one of the best players he's ever evaluated, period:

So at this point, it seems like the draft will really begin at No. 3 when the Detroit Lions are on the clock, with Joe Burrow seemingly heading to Cincinnati and Young heading to Washington. A lot can change in the next week, but the top of the 2020 NFL draft seems pretty set at this point.