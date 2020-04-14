Joe Burrow on NFL Draft: 'Whatever Team I Go To, It's Going to Be a Challenge'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

As the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow understands the task awaiting him regardless of which team selects him.

Appearing on 104.5 ESPN Radio in Baton Rouge (h/t ESPN's Ben Baby), Burrow spoke about his expectations coming into the NFL.

"Whatever team I go to, it's going to be a challenge to begin in," he said. "I'm going to have to persevere through it, just like I've done in the past."

It's widely assumed the Cincinnati Bengals, who own the top pick, will take Burrow on April 23. They are in the market for a franchise quarterback coming off a 2-14 record last year, tied with 2002 for the worst single-season mark in team history.

Burrow is coming off a historic 2019 in which he won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to a perfect 15-0 record en route to a national championship. The Ohio native set FBS records with a 202.0 quarterback rating and 60 touchdown passes last season.

B/R's Matt Miller has Burrow ranked as the top quarterback prospect and No. 2 overall player in this year's class. The former LSU star is listed as having the most accuracy, best pocket awareness and being the best Day 1 starter.

Being a quarterback, especially as a high draft pick, comes with heavy burden of its own. Burrow will also be judged under a heavier microscope because of his college success, but he has shown in the lead up to the draft that his mindset won't be a problem as he transitions to the NFL.