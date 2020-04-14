NHL Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Tyler Toffoli, Top Under-the-Radar Targets

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The second tier of NHL free agents may not strum up a ton of buzz this offseason, but they could provide value to teams looking for improvements.

Tyler Toffoli and other under-the-radar targets may be X-factors for certain sides in the coming years without maxing out salary cap budgets.

Toffoli could fall into the category of players that would benefit from remaining with their current teams. The same could be said about defenseman Travis Hamonic and the Calgary Flames.

Other undervalued players, like Buffalo Sabres forward Wayne Simmonds, may be looked at as short-term options that could help bolster depth for Stanley Cup contenders.

Predictions For Under-the-Radar Free Agents

Tyler Toffoli

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Toffoli made an early impact on the Vancouver Canucks with 10 points in 10 games after being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings.

The uptick in production was a welcome sight for the player, who had 34 points in 58 contests with the Kings.

Of course, 10 games is a small sample size to see how much chemistry Toffoli has built with his new teammates, but it is a positive sign nonetheless as he approaches free agency.

If he makes a similar impact when the season resumes, Toffoli could make a case for the Canucks to keep him on a long-term basis.

The 27-year-old winger's current contract was signed for three years and $13.8 million, but his drop off in goals and assists with the Kings may turn teams away.

Toffoli mustered 34 points in a full 82-game slate last season and struggled once again before Los Angeles shipped him to Vancouver.

If he can prove his struggles occurred because of the low on-ice quality of the Kings, he could be the most coveted second-tier free agent.

Taylor Hall, Evgeni Dadonov and others should command more money on the open market, but Toffoli could still get a decent deal.

Vancouver is working with $22 million of salary cap space, but it has to put re-signing goalie Jacob Markstrom as its top priority.

If Toffoli is willing to take a similar deal to the one he has now, or one with less cash attached, he could be a nice fit for the Canucks.

Prediction: Vancouver finds a way to keep Toffoli.

Travis Hamonic

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Hamonic is one of two Calgary defensemen scheduled to hit the free-agent market.

The 29-year-old and T.J. Brodie will not be sought after as much as Alex Pietrangelo and other free-agent defensemen due to the lack of offensive contributions.

Hamonic produced 12 points in 50 games and has not eclipsed the 20-point mark since the 2015-16 season with the New York Islanders.

He carries value on the defensive side of the ice, and he has averaged over 20 minutes in ice time in each of his 10 seasons.

Calgary has $21 million in cap space to work with, a number that should not be affected much if it wants to bring back one or both of its free-agent defensemen.

Hamonic is at the back end of a seven-year, $27 million deal he inked with the Islanders in 2013.

Due to his offensive limitations, Hamonic should not command top dollar and would be perceived as an alternative to Pietrangelo, Torey Krug and Tyson Barrie on the defenseman market.

The smart move from the team's perspective would be to offer Hamonic a smaller deal than he is currently on so it can retain his defensive prowess and leave space open to pursue more offensive-minded players.

Prediction: Hamonic returns to Calgary on cheaper deal.

Wayne Simmonds

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Simmonds could be the perfect candidate for a short-term deal that allows him to revive his offensive form.

The 31-year-old put up 24 points for the New Jersey Devils before he was offloaded to the Buffalo Sabres, where he has a single point in seven contests.

The lack of offensive totals likely will not allow Simmonds to make something similar to the $5 million he is earning this season.

Simmonds can't command a multi-year deal, or one worth a significant amount of money, because he has 55 points for four teams over the last two seasons.

He has to be viewed as a secondary forward option, but one that could outplay a cheaper deal if he returns to the form he displayed in Philadelphia, when he produced four straight 50-point campaigns.

Buffalo could take a flier on Simmonds since it has the third-most salary cap space, but it could have loftier ambitions in free agency to improve its roster.

The best fits for Simmonds could be a young team looking for veteran scoring, or a franchise looking for improvements with limited cap space.

The Vegas Golden Knights fit into the latter category, and with three right wingers already locked in for next season, they could ink Simmonds to a cheap deal to bolster their depth.

Prediction: Vegas takes a chance on Simmonds.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference.

Contract information obtained from Spotrac.