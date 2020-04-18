2020 NFL Free Agents: Which Available Players Can Still Be Key Contributors?April 18, 2020
2020 NFL Free Agents: Which Available Players Can Still Be Key Contributors?
NFL free agency has slowed down, but it's far from complete. A few top targets, who can immediately contribute as starters, remain available.
Exorbitant contract demands and/or injury concerns are common themes among this group. The 2020 draft, which starts Thursday, could spur those trying to sign into action.
Either way, squads can still add potential difference-makers.
To be clear, names such as Jameis Winston, Devonta Freeman, Delanie Walker, Cameron Wake, Clay Matthews III, among others, aren't featured because they're better as part-time performers or backups at this point. Sure, they can help teams. But they shouldn't be designated as key contributors.
These select few will be able to take over significant roles and fill dire needs within the organizations that sign them.
Tune in to our 2020 NFL Draft Show for live, in-depth analysis on what each pick means for your team, with hosts Adam Lefkoe, Matt Miller and Connor Rogers. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch starting Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET.
QB Cam Newton
Best Fit: Los Angeles Chargers
The Carolina Panthers moved on from 2015 MVP quarterback Cam Newton this offseason for numerous reasons (new regime, previous contract and injury history) and signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal.
None of those reasons should prevent another franchise from making Newton its starter.
Yes, concerns exist, specifically last year's season-ending foot injury. But the 30-year-old is back on the field and working out with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
"I think right now his biggest thing for him is to be 100 percent healthy, which I think he is, not just physically but mentally also to see what his next phase would be in his career," former Panthers teammate and current Chargers guard Trai Turner told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams). "I do believe that he's a starter in the NFL; I don't know where it would be."
Newton has his flaws, but he completed a career-high 67.9 percent of his passes and posted a 24-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio during the 2018 campaign.
Interestingly, the Chargers are one of the teams that don't have an established starting quarterback. Head coach Anthony Lynn is "legitimately bullish" about Taylor as QB1, per NBC Sports' Peter King, but if the Chargers were to get a healthy Newton, he would significantly improve the roster. He can do the same things as Taylor but at a much higher level.
Furthermore, the Chargers are moving into a brand-new multibillion-dollar stadium in which they'll be second-class citizens behind the Rams. Adding Newton would bring excitement and name recognition to a franchise that lacks both.
OT Jason Peters
Best Fit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
At 38 years old, Jason Peters plans to continue his career and rightly so.
"I still got juice in the tank," he told the Philadelphia Inquirer's Les Bowen in January. "... I want to set the bar for other guys to come, instead of getting pushed out of the game—if you can still play at an older age—Tom Brady, I can name some guys—if you can still go, why not open the door for the guys behind you?"
Peters and the Philadelphia Eagles "mutually agreed" to part ways this offseason. The franchise had invested a 2019 first-round pick in Andre Dillard, knowing Peters was set to become a free agent, and now Dillard will take over Carson Wentz's blind side.
Peters, who underwent a knee scope in November, hasn't generated much interest despite a weak free-agent offensive tackle class. Most organizations want to invest in younger options to rely upon for multiple years.
The nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle has reached the point where he's short-term solution for a team looking to win now.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fit that description—which makes Peters' earlier comparison to Brady all the more interesting.
The Buccaneers have a significant hole at right tackle, even after the signing of Joe Haeg. Peters may be a left tackle by trade, but he does have experience on the right side. And he's willing to make the switch for the right situation, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
If the Bucs don't land a quality tackle prospect in this year's draft, Peters is the next-best option.
EDGE Jadeveon Clowney
Best Fit: Cleveland Browns
Jadeveon Clowney entered the new league year as one of the best available free agents. Yet he remains unsigned.
Originally, the 27-year-old defensive end wanted $20 million annually, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. That number has reportedly dropped to $17-18 million.
His desired salary is problematic because most franchises lack the financial flexibility to offer such a deal. Only nine teams have $20 or more million in available salary-cap space this season, according to Spotrac. Those numbers don't include the incoming rookie class.
Second, Clowney has had past knee issues, and teams aren't doing in-person physicals because of the coronavirus pandemic. If a team makes a significant offer, it'll be because it's comfortable with his long-term projections.
Finally, Clowney's motivation has been called into question.
"There are concerns, even from people close to Clowney, that once he signs a huge contract, he may not play hard," Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline told Seahawks Draft Blog's Rob Staton. "He may just get this one contract—with all the guarantees—and that's it. Which is a concern of a lot of people."
The Cleveland Browns have been in contact with Clowney, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, and remain the best option since they have the most available salary-cap space and seem willing to move on from Olivier Vernon, whose $15.5 million salary isn't guaranteed. Clowney is a superior run defender, and having him opposite Myles Garrett would be scary for opposing offenses.
Until Clowney signs, the edge class will remain stuck in neutral.
EDGE Everson Griffen
Best Fit: Seattle Seahawks
Not many non-quarterbacks can say they'll be better players after reaching 30. Everson Griffen is a rare exception.
As a pass-rusher, Griffen has been outstanding throughout his career. He's an every-down defensive end with eight or more sacks in six of the last eight seasons, including last year.
"I'm a hundred percent positive that 2019 was just a glimpse of what I still have left in the tank," Griffen told NFL.com's Tom Pelissero. "... It was still a work in progress in the 2019 season. I just wasn't focused [solely] on football. And that will never still be the case, because I have to focus on outside of football: What makes Everson healthy?"
Griffen's on-field prowess isn't in question. But he does turn 33 in December, and teams are waiting to see what Clowney does. Griffen's past may also be worrisome for some.
In 2018, the Minnesota Vikings told Griffen and his representation that Griffen was not allowed in team facilities until he received a mental health evaluation. Griffen had reportedly threatened to shoot someone in a Minneapolis hotel if he couldn't get to his room and laid down on the floor of the hotel's lobby. He was also seen shirtless outside of a teammate's home.
Griffen's agent, Brian Murphy, told Pelissero that the defensive end's behavior was the result of "unprocessed emotions from a lifetime of really unfortunate and painful experiences." He's since recognized and addressed those issues.
"This process, for me, has taken a lot of patience, a lot of self-reflection, too," the 10-year veteran said. "It's like, why haven't [more] teams been interested? And the reason why is because they don't know Everson."
Pete Carroll knows Griffen. After all, the Seattle Seahawks head coach recruited him to play at USC. A reunion not only makes sense from a personal level; the Seahawks pass rush also requires a boost since the odds of Clowney's return are "slim to none," according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (h/t 950 KJR).
EDGE Markus Golden
Best Fit: Detroit Lions
Markus Golden has been the forgotten man among this year's free-agent edge-rushers. Clowney and Griffen are the two big dominoes yet to fall after Arik Armstead, Dante Fowler Jr., Robert Quinn and Jason Pierre-Paul signed.
Golden knows how to pressure opposing quarterbacks. The 29-year-old edge defender has posted a pair of 10-sack seasons during his five-year career. Clowney has never had a 10-sack campaign. Golden could have been even more productive if a 2017 ACL tear didn't slow him down for a season-and-a-half.
Last season was Golden's first as a full-time starter, and he generated the most pressure of any defender on the New York Giants. Yet the team let him walk in free agency.
His asking price remains a sticking point.
A source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan that Golden wanted a contract somewhere near $10 million annually. His market almost certainly falls well short of that number, but the Missouri product will want to maximize his existing value.
As such, a team with some salary-cap flexibility and a need to bolster its pass rush will be the logical suitor. The Detroit Lions hit both qualifications.
The squad didn't add much to its defensive front after managing the second-fewest sacks (28) in the league last season. Golden has the ability to play outside linebacker in head coach Matt Patricia's defensive scheme while putting his hand in the turf during sub-packages.
LB Nigel Bradham
Best Fit: Cleveland Browns
Legitimate three-down linebackers are hard to come by, and Nigel Bradham is the only one left in free agency.
The Eagles released Bradham in February. The decision came down to a combination of inconsistency, particularly against the run, and his price tag. The organization saved $4.4 million by turning down his contract option and avoided a salary-cap hit of $9.7 million or higher over the next three seasons.
But Bradham was far from a bust in Philadelphia.
The 30-year-old linebacker started 58 games in four seasons. He led the Eagles in tackles three times and accumulated at least 88 stops in his first three campaigns with the team.
Those are solid numbers, but Bradham's production dipped when he played through shoulder and ankle injuries and missed four games last year.
"First game of the season I tore my labrum in my right shoulder, at Washington," he told the Philadelphia Inquirer's Marcus Hayes. "I couldn't even lift up my damn arm."
Bradham added: "The ankle's still jacked up. I couldn't rest it. I ain't got no ligaments in it."
Obviously, medical evaluations will play a significant role in Bradham's recruitment. If he's cleared, his real value lies in his position versatility—he's played all three linebacker spots—and coverage skills.
The Browns have half a quality starting linebacker on their roster. B.J. Goodson is a good downhill defender, but he can be exposed in coverage. Neither Mack Wilson nor Sione Takitaki showed enough during their rookie campaigns to impact any of the organization's decisions at the position. A healthy Bradham would significantly upgrade the NFL's worst linebacker corps.
CB Logan Ryan
Best Fit: New York Jets
The nickel corner market cratered this offseason to the dismay of Logan Ryan.
Aside from Chris Harris Jr.'s two-year, $17 million deal—and he plays both outside and over the slot—no primary nickel corner received a contract worth more than $5 million annually (which the New York Jets gave to Brian Poole). The majority of those defensive backs found themselves between $1-3.5 million.
Ryan wants far more in free agency.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 29-year-old is willing to sign a short-term deal but at $10 million annually. The report surfaced a month ago.
While teams don't seem willing to come close to that number, the Jets remain interested.
According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, they have conducted internal discussions to free up money to try to sign Ryan. Right now, they have $17 million in available salary-cap space, according to Spotrac, which isn't enough to satisfy Ryan's asking price and sign the incoming draft class.
Jamal Adams could become a potential trade chip. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the two-time Pro Bowl safety doesn't plan on attending the team's virtual offseason, and the Jets have not expressed interest in extending him.
Ryan can't directly replace Adams if Gang Green trades the 24-year-old, but the seven-year veteran is an elite nickel corner and excels near the line of scrimmage. Ryan led all cornerbacks and Tennessee Titans players last season with 113 tackles.
This signing would be done with the idea of Ryan serving as the Jets' No. 1 corner and flexing between outside corner and the slot.
S Eric Reid
Best Fit: Chicago Bears
Last time he hit free agency, safety Eric Reid had to wait until the regular season to sign a contract. It shouldn't be that long this time.
Reid played for the Carolina Panthers during the 2018 and '19 campaigns. He even earned a contract extension. But the rebuilding franchise with a new coaching staff released the 28-year-old safety and saved $3 million toward the 2020 salary cap.
The 2013 first-round pick posted a career-high 130 tackles and four sacks in 2019, and he defended six passes and recovered a pair of fumbles. He struggled in coverage, though. He's a box safety at this point in his career, and his utilization will determine his effectiveness.
The Chicago Bears need immediate help.
Eddie Jackson is the game's premier free safety. He's a playmaker along the back line. But the Bears lack a true strong safety. The team allowed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to leave in free agency and did nothing to replace their former starter other than re-signing veteran backup Deon Bush.
The Bears also have issues at cornerback, tight end and along their offensive line. But the team lacks a first-round pick and has only two selections through the first four rounds. General manager Ryan Pace won't be able to address each of the problem areas in the draft.
Reid can step in as the starter, give the Bears a physical presence at safety and allow the front office to concentrate on other positions for the rest of the offseason.