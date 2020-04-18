2020 NFL Free Agents: Which Available Players Can Still Be Key Contributors?

0 of 8

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

NFL free agency has slowed down, but it's far from complete. A few top targets, who can immediately contribute as starters, remain available.

Exorbitant contract demands and/or injury concerns are common themes among this group. The 2020 draft, which starts Thursday, could spur those trying to sign into action.

Either way, squads can still add potential difference-makers.

To be clear, names such as Jameis Winston, Devonta Freeman, Delanie Walker, Cameron Wake, Clay Matthews III, among others, aren't featured because they're better as part-time performers or backups at this point. Sure, they can help teams. But they shouldn't be designated as key contributors.

These select few will be able to take over significant roles and fill dire needs within the organizations that sign them.

