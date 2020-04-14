Blake Snell Dominates En Route to 4-0 Performance in MLB The Show Players League

Blake Snell Dominates En Route to 4-0 Performance in MLB The Show Players LeagueApril 14, 2020
It appears as if Joey Gallo will have some serious competition in the race for the MLB The Show Players League title.
While the Texas Rangers outfielder was the only one to go 4-0 through the first three days of action, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell impressed Monday by going 4-0 after he was just 2-2 in his first session.
His effort highlighted the busiest slate of games to date in the league with 13 players in action and 11 players—all but Snell and Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May—making their debut.
Here is a look at the full Monday results for the competition that is raising $175,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.
Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays (4-0 Monday, 6-2 overall)
at Happ (CHC), 18-1 win
vs. Kahnle (NYY), 5-1 win
vs. Smith Jr. (BAL), 5-4 win
at Phillips (KC), 13-4 win
Trevor May, Minnesota Twins (3-0 Monday, 4-3 overall)
vs. Hader (MIL), 1-0 win
at Dahl (COL), 1-0 win
vs. Lux (LAD), 3-1 win
Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers (3-1)
vs. Soto (WSH), 2-1 win
at Hader (MIL), 3-1 win
at May (MIN), 3-1 loss
vs. Dahl (COL), 1-0 win
Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers (0-3)
at May (MIN), 1-0 loss
vs. Lux (LAD), 3-1 loss
at Soto (WSH), 2-0 loss
David Dahl, Colorado Rockies (1-2)
vs. May (MIN), 1-0 loss
vs. Soto (WSH), 3-2 win
at Lux (LAD), 1-0 loss
Juan Soto, Washington Nationals (1-2)
at Lux (LAD), 2-1 loss
at Dahl (COL), 3-2 loss
vs. Hader (MIL), 2-0 win
Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs (3-1)
vs. Snell (TB), 18-1 loss
at Tucker (PIT), 3-2 win
vs. Carpenter (STL), 2-0 win
at Kahnle (NYY), 4-1 win
Tommy Kahnle, New York Yankees (0-4)
vs. Smith Jr. (BAL), 6-5 loss
at Snell (TB), 5-1 loss
at Phillips (KC), 2-1 loss
vs. Happ (CHC), 4-1 loss
Cole Tucker, Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3)
at Carpenter (STL), 2-1 loss
vs. Happ (CHC), 3-2 loss
vs. Pence (SF), 2-0 win
at Smith Jr. (BAL), 1-0 loss
Dwight Smith Jr., Baltimore Orioles (3-1)
at Kahnle (NYY), 6-5 win
vs. Pence (SF), 2-0 win
at Snell (TB), 5-4 loss
vs. Tucker (PIT), 1-0 win
Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals (2-2)
vs. Tucker (PIT), 2-1 win
vs. Phillips (KC), 6-2 loss
at Happ (CHC), 2-0 loss
at Pence (SF), 2-1 win
Brett Phillips, Kansas City Royals (2-2)
at Pence (SF), 3-2 loss
at Carpenter (STL), 6-2 win
vs. Kahnle (NYY), 2-1 win
vs. Snell (TB), 13-4 loss
Hunter Pence, San Francisco Giants (1-3)
vs. Phillips (KC), 3-2 win
at Smith Jr. (BAL), 2-0 loss
at Tucker (PIT), 2-0 loss
vs. Carpenter (STL), 2-1 loss
While Major League Baseball players are accustomed to having plenty of time to turn around a slow start during a 162-game season, each individual contest takes on far more weight in this competition.
Each player has just 29 three-inning games—one against every other team—to establish their position in the standings before the eight-team postseason begins.
An emphasis on quick starts is welcome news for Snell after his dominant effort Monday.
He beat Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs, Tommy Kahnle of the New York Yankees, Dwight Smith Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles and Brett Phillips of the Kansas City Royals by a combined score of 41-10.
The victory over Happ, who went 3-0 in his other games, was perhaps the most impressive, as he unleashed for 18 runs against an opponent who looked more than just formidable when he was facing the rest of the competition.
Snell's day was not without drama, as Smith took him to extra innings before the Rays pitcher won with a walk-off homer off the bat of virtual Mike Zunino.
Experience clearly helped, as May went 3-0 in Monday's games after a lackluster 1-3 start in his first set of games. His victories were much closer than Snell's by a combined score of 5-1, but it was an encouraging turnaround after he stumbled out of the gates.
That Snell and May were both notably better during their second slate of games than their first is also a positive sign for those players who struggled in Monday's action.
