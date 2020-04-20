2020 NFL Draft: 1 Trade That Makes Sense for Each TeamApril 20, 2020
2020 NFL Draft: 1 Trade That Makes Sense for Each Team
The NFL draft is one of the most anticipated events on the league's calendar. Fans anxiously await finding out what their favorite clubs will do to improve for the upcoming year. There's intrigue galore. Speculation abounds.
And the mock drafts. Oh my, the mock drafts. So many mock drafts.
The intrigue doesn't stop once the draft starts. Now more than ever before, teams are willing to play Let's Make a Deal, whether it's trading up to get a preferred target or drifting back to stockpile picks. The big day isn't here yet, and already we've seen a half-dozen first-round picks change hands. In just the past few weeks, a pair of Pro Bowl receivers were traded in return for draft picks.
That will hardly be the last of the wheeling and dealing between now and the conclusion of the 2020 draft. Not every team will swing a trade this year, but in theory each one could.
Because no matter the franchise or its situation, there's a deal that makes sense.
NOTE: These potential trades were calculated (at least in part) using the draft pick trade value chart first used by Jimmy Johnson's Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s.
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 Draft (No. 8 Overall) and Round 4 Pick in 2020 (No. 114 Overall) to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 14 Overall) and Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 45 Overall)
The Cardinals have already made some hay in the trade market in 2020—a massive bale of it, in fact.
Getting wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans (along with a fourth-round pick) for tailback David Johnson and a second-round pick (as well as a fourth-round pick) was a steal—a move that greatly increases Kyler Murray's chances of a big second-year leap under center.
But losing that Round 2 selection puts a Redbirds team that still has holes to fill behind the eight ball a little on draft day. Given that, Arizona is a candidate to slide back and get a second-rounder back if there's a team that wants to move inside the top 10—especially if it looks like in doing so Arizona can still land an offensive tackle like Georgia's Andrew Thomas with its new first-round pick.
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 16 Overall) and Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 47 Overall) to Jacksonville Jaguars for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 9 Overall)
This one is based on a bit more than just a hunch. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week that the Atlanta Falcons and general manager Thomas Dimitroff are eyeing a move up from the 16th pick in this year's draft.
Odds are good that move is being discussed with bolstering the defense. Atlanta was 29th in the NFL in sacks last year and lost a pair of key contributors in free agency in cornerback Desmond Trufant and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.
Ohio State's Chase Young won't be there on the edge at No. 9, but LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson likely will be. Young's Buckeyes teammate Jeff Okudah will all but certainly be off the board at corner, but Florida's C.J. Henderson might still be there. And if Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons somehow falls that far, Dimitroff might faint.
The Falcons would have options here, and it shouldn't cost them a fortune to move up seven spots.
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 Draft (No. 28 Overall) to Miami Dolphins for Round 2 Pick in 2020 Draft (No. 39 Overall) and Round 1 Pick in 2021 Draft (from Houston)
On one hand, the Baltimore Ravens had great success the last time the team traded up in the first round of the NFL draft. Grabbing quarterback Lamar Jackson two years ago appears to have worked out pretty well.
On the other hand, that's also the only time in the last decade that the Ravens traded up. It's a franchise more likely to slide back and stockpile than climb the ladder.
That's the plan here.
With an extra first-rounder in 2021, the Dolphins could be poised to make a massive splash in this year's draft. A trade with the Ravens would give Miami a staggering four of the first 28 picks this year. Two (or more) of those picks could be packaged in an aggressive move for a quarterback. Or the Dolphins could fill multiple holes on both sides of the ball.
Baltimore would get great value by picking up a future first.
Buffalo Bills
Bills Trade Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 54 Overall) and Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 86 Overall) to Carolina Panthers for Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 38 Overall)
This one isn't exactly exciting, but you can blame Bills general manager Brandon Beane for that. Beane just sent four draft picks (including a 2020 first) to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Getting back into even the latter part of the first round would mean dealing next year's first-rounder—and that's a tall ask even for a Bills team that fashions itself a contender.
With that said, it can't be ruled out that the Bills might still try to jockey for position early on Day 2. If an edge-rusher like Iowa's A.J. Epenesa or a cornerback like LSU's Kristian Fulton drops into the second round, the Bills could trade up.
Carolina Panthers
Panthers Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 7 Overall), Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 69 Overall) and Round 4 Pick in 2020 (No. 113 Overall) to New York Giants for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 4 Overall)
There's been no shortage of speculation about the Carolina Panthers making a move in the first round of the 2020 draft. Most of that speculation has centered on the Panthers trading down from No. 7—the team is in the early stages of a rebuild and has multiple holes on both offense and defense.
The Panthers need picks—lots of them.
However, there is a situation in which the Panthers could be sorely tempted to trade up a few spots—even if it costs them capital later in the draft to do so.
Carolina's biggest needs are on defense, whether it's edge-rusher, cornerback (after losing James Bradberry) or linebacker following Luke Kuechly's retirement. If a team moves into the top three to select a quarterback, then Ohio State corner Jeff Okudah and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons will both be there at No. 4.
Either would be an impact addition in Charlotte, but neither may make it to seventh overall.
Chicago Bears
Bears Trade Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 50 Overall) to New England Patriots for Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 87 Overall), Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 100 Overall) and Round 4 Pick in 2020 (No. 125 Overall)
It's pretty unlikely that Bears general manager Ryan Pace will trade back into the first round of the 2020 draft. Such a move would as likely as not involve Chicago's first pick in 2021, and the last two times Pace traded up in the first round, things didn't quite go as planned.
It was for Leonard Floyd and Mitchell Trubisky, in case you were wondering.
However, it's much more plausible to imagine Pace using one of Chicago's two second-round picks to amass more selections, and if that's the case the New England Patriots would be an excellent trade partner.
For starters, the Pats don't have a pick in Round 2, but they have three picks in Round 3. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, no team in the NFL has made more trades involving second-rounders since 2015 than New England.
The Patriots also happen to be the team Pace has traded the most with since taking the job in the Windy City.
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals Trade Round 4 Pick in 2020 (No. 107 Overall) and EDGE Carlos Dunlap to Seattle Seahawks for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 27 Overall) and Round 4 Pick in 2020 (No. 133 Overall)
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. Having the first pick in the draft will do that for a franchise.
Not to throw a splash of cold water on that enthusiasm, but here's a news flash—Joe Burrow or no, it's going to be a little while before these Bengals are capable of a playoff run. And that makes it advisable to consider dealing an aging asset at a position of relative strength to a contending team in exchange for draft assets—provided the price is right.
Enter edge-rusher Carlos Dunlap.
With Sam Hubbard also on the roster at defensive end, Dunlap is at least somewhat expendable. He's a proven pass-rusher with 81.5 career sacks who piled up nine a year ago. And he's under contract through the 2021 season for a relatively reasonable amount.
That should appeal to a team like the Seattle Seahawks that badly needs help off the edge—especially if Jadeveon Clowney signs elsewhere.
Cleveland Browns
Browns Trade Round 3 Pick (No. 74 Overall) in 2020 and Round 5 Pick in 2021 to Washington Redskins for OT Trent Williams
Ah, Trent Williams to Cleveland—the trade rumor that just won't die.
There has been speculation connecting Williams to the Browns dating back to the 2019 season, and there are still plenty of draftniks envisioning deals that would land the Pro Bowl tackle by the shores of Lake Erie.
The biggest sticking point here probably isn't draft-pick compensation—given how badly the Browns need a left tackle, they would probably be willing to part with a second-rounder in a vacuum for the seven-time Pro Bowler.
The bigger bugaboo is a contract extension for a 31-year-old with an injury history who didn't play a snap in 2019. But if all it takes is a pick in the second half of Day 2 and a late-rounder in 2021, Browns GM Andrew Berry would likely find the cash.
It's a deal that would open up a lot more options for the Browns at No. 10 overall—including a trade back to stockpile more draft capital.
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys Trade Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 82 Overall) to Cincinnati Bengals for OC Billy Price and Round 5 Pick in 2020 (No. 147 Overall)
There are certain constants in the NFL, even is an offseason as weird as the 2020 one has been. One of them is that the Dallas Cowboys head into every NFL draft viewing themselves as a Super Bowl contender.
The Cowboys have talent on both sides of the ball, but they took a beating in free agency. On the offensive line, guard Xavier Su'a-Filo signed with Cincinnati, and the surprising retirement of Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick left a huge hole in the middle of the line.
Dallas brought back veteran center Joe Looney, who played in an injured Frederick's stead in 2018. But Looney is an average talent at best—the Cowboys at least need depth on the interior and at most could use an upgrade.
Billy Price's first two NFL seasons have been disappointing, but the former Ohio State standout was a first-round pick and could benefit from a change of scenery. It's also believed he could be had for a modest price.
Denver Broncos
Broncos Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 15 Overall) and Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 46 Overall) to Arizona Cardinals for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 8 Overall)
No general manager has done a better impersonation of Monty Hall this offseason than Denver's John Elway. Elway has already bolstered the defensive line and secondary with the additions of Jurrell Casey and A.J. Bouye.
But there's still one area of need that sticks out in the Mile High City—the No. 2 wide receiver spot opposite Courtland Sutton.
With the 15th overall pick in this year's draft, the Broncos are already well-positioned to add a wideout given the depth of the class at that position. But if Elway has his sights set on a particular target (say Henry Ruggs III or Jerry Jeudy), then it could take a move into the top 10 to get him.
Fortunately for the Broncos, the Arizona Cardinals (No. 8 pick), Carolina Panthers (No. 7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 9) could have more interest in stockpiling picks than in a particular player.
Detroit Lions
Lions Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 3 Overall) to Miami Dolphins for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 5 Overall) and Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 26 Overall)
This trade comes with a pretty big caveat. If Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young is somehow still available when the Lions go on the clock at No. 3 overall, then all bets are off. The team that has been the subject of all sorts of speculation in regard to a trade back will probably stand pat and take the best defensive player in this class.
But Young is probably headed to Washington one pick before Detroit goes on the clock, and the Lions have holes to fill on both sides of the ball.
With three picks in the first round this year, no team is better-positioned to move up in Round 1 than the Miami Dolphins, who also happen to be in the market for a new quarterback.
This ensures the Dolphins get their pick of the passers not named Joe Burrow, while the Lions get a second first-rounder for the modest cost of a two-pick drop.
Green Bay Packers
Packers Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 30 Overall) and Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 62 Overall) to Jacksonville Jaguars for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 20 Overall)
As Sheil Kapadia wrote recently at The Athletic, we know a couple of things about the Packers. The first is that the team's Super Bowl window isn't getting any wider. The second is that general manager Brian Gutekunst isn't averse to moving up the board.
"They weren't able to find wide receiver (aside from Devin Funchess) or tight end help in free agency, and Aaron Rodgers is 36," Kapadia said. "Brian Gutekunst has made three trades in the first round in two years as Packers GM—two up and one back. The Packers have 10 overall picks this year. Whether it's Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III or Justin Jefferson, the Packers are likely to keep an eye on the wide receiver prospects and act on a trade-up if they need to. Last year, they moved up from 30 to 21 and traded two fourth-round picks."
This theoretical 10-pick jump is admittedly more expensive for Green Bay than that move was. But if it's enough to head off a wide receiver run and land a passing-game weapon like Jefferson in the second half of Round 1, it would be worth it.
Houston Texans
Texans Trade WR Kenny Stills to Green Bay Packers for Round 6 Pick (No. 192 Overall) in 2020
A couple of things have become evident about Bill O'Brien this offseason. The Texans head coach and general manager is a big fan of making major moves at the wide receiver position. Making sense, on the other hand, is another story.
The Texans made the most bizarre personnel move of the offseason in trading DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. They then spent the draft capital acquired in that trade to get Brandin Cooks, who is coming off a down year. And finally, they overpaid veteran slot man Randall Cobb.
Other than that though, things have been OK.
Still, there's a chance to salvage a shred of sanity from all that. Once you add in Will Fuller V, it's become pretty clear that Kenny Stills is the odd man out in Houston. He's at best the No. 4 option, and $7 million is a lot to pay a part-time player.
However, Stills is a capable pro who has shown some ability to produce in the past, and a wideout-needy team like the Green Bay Packers would probably be willing to surrender a late pick to get him.
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Trade Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 34 Overall) and Round 4 Pick in 2020 (No. 122 Overall) to San Francisco 49ers for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 31 Overall)
This is one of the easier trades in this article to see happening for a couple of reasons.
The first is easy enough. We know that Chris Ballard of the Colts and John Lynch of the 49ers are plenty capable of doing business with each other. The pair have already agreed to a major trade this year, with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner heading to Indy in exchange for the 13th pick in the 2020 draft.
That deal gave the 49ers two picks in the first round in 2020. But San Francisco doesn't have a pick in Round 2. Or in Round 3. Or in Round 4. Given that long dry spell, some have projected that Lynch will use one of his firsts to move back and add selections.
This is an easy way to do that, and it would allow the Colts back into the waning moments of the draft's first day.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars Trade EDGE Yannick Ngakoue to Cleveland Browns for Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 41 Overall)
There's a harsh reality facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. With each passing day, the odds of the Jags landing a big haul in a draft-day trade involving edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue get smaller.
It's not a matter of the 25-year-old's talent. Ngakoue has only one 10-sack season over his first four years in the NFL, but he played the best run defense of his career in 2019, has averaged over nine sacks per season and hasn't yet entered his prime.
But Ngakoue telling anyone and everyone who will listen that he wants out of Duval County doesn't help Jacksonville's negotiating position. Neither does reported contract demands of well in excess of $20 million per season.
If the Jaguars want to get something for Ngakoue before watching him leave next offseason, an early Day 2 pick may be as good as it's going to get. The Browns have one and the most salary-cap space remaining in the league as well as reason to move on from Olivier Vernon opposite Myles Garrett.
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 32 Overall) and Round 3 Pick in 2021 to Arizona Cardinals for CB Patrick Peterson and Round 5 Pick in 2021
The Arizona Cardinals have already been involved in the biggest trade of the 2020 offseason when they pilfered wideout DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans. But that robbery did come with some fine print—the reason he was on the block in the first place is he wants a raise.
Giving Hopkins that raise necessitates freeing up cap space. Getting younger and cheaper at other positions. Finding a trade partner in win-now mode willing to deal draft capital to upgrade at a premium position.
Like say the defending Super Bowl champions.
The Chiefs don't have many holes, but the cornerback spot is one after losing Kendall Fuller in free agency. The Cardinals dangled Peterson last offseason—and per Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic, the Chiefs were front and center in that trade speculation.
A suspension put the kibosh on those negotiations, but one year later there are still reasons for both teams to get back to talking turkey.
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 12 Overall), Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 80 Overall) and Round 3 Pick in 2021 Draft to Carolina Panthers for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 7 Overall)
Had the COVID-19 pandemic not thrown the world into chaos and turned sports on its head, the Raiders would have begun their tenure in Las Vegas with a hometown draft, two first-rounders and a boatload of buzz.
There's still a decent chance the Raiders will generate the latter by moving up in this year's festivities—provided that a condition or two is met.
The Raiders were aggressive in free agency, but there are still holes on the roster—holes that could be filled in a big way by a top-10 pick. That weakness at cornerback? Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah would fix it if he falls a few spots. Las Vegas added a pair of off-ball linebackers in free agency, but Clemson's Isaiah Simmons would still be awfully tempting given his athleticism and versatility.
And if Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa is still sitting there at No. 7? Don't think for a second that Jon Gruden wouldn't add a third quarterback to an already-crowded position group—and then possibly flip Derek Carr.
It's the Raiders. Never say never.
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 6 Overall) and Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 71 Overall) to New York Giants for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 4 Overall)
This trade scenario is all about one thing and one thing only—leapfrog.
If the Detroit Lions don't trade out of the third overall pick and the New York Giants go on the clock at No. 4 with the Miami Dolphins sitting behind them at No. 5, the Bolts are going to be sorely tempted to get Giants general manager Dave Gettleman on the horn.
It's not hard to see why—most mock drafts have both the Dolphins and Chargers taking a quarterback (for obvious reasons). If Tom Telesco has his heart set on Justin Herbert of Oregon or Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama, he has to get ahead of the Dolphins to ensure getting his guy.
That would be worth a Day 2 pick, and the Giants would be inclined to listen given that they'd probably get the guy they wanted two picks later anyhow.
Los Angeles Rams
Rams Trade Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 84 Overall) and Round 4 Pick in 2020 (No. 126 Overall) to the Indianapolis Colts for Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 75 Overall)
If you're anticipating a big move by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 draft, you are setting yourselves up for disappointment.
The Rams just don't have the draft capital to be major players. Los Angeles last made a first-round pick in 2016 when it selected Jared Goff No. 1 overall. Courtesy of the trade that brought cornerback Jalen Ramsey to L.A., the Rams (as things stand now) won't make another until at least 2022.
The Rams do at least now have two second-round picks, but after an offseason that included the loss and/or release of Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, Dante Fowler, Cory Littleton and Clay Matthews, they aren't parting with either selection.
However, for the relatively low cost of a fourth-rounder, the Rams could (in theory) grab a third selection inside the top 75.
That could help the team's odds of filling all those holes.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 5 Overall), Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 18 Overall), Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 26 Overall) and Round 2 Pick in 2021 to Cincinnati Bengals for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 1 Overall)
This piece has already featured one trade involving the Dolphins moving up to draft a quarterback. But what if the 'Fins decide they want to drop a draft-day A-bomb and trade up for the quarterback?
It would be a blockbuster in every sense of the word. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has already indicated that Cincinnati isn't especially interested in offers for the pick that is 100 percent going to be LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
However, were Miami to dangle a package that includes three first-rounders (and a top-five pick) to a Bengals team with holes all over the place, Cincinnati will at least consider it.
It's a knee-buckler of a price tag. But if Chris Grier and Brian Flores believe that Burrow will be the NFL's next great young quarterback, then it's worth it. No price is too high for solving the quarterback position for a decade.
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 22 Overall) and Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 89 Overall) to Dallas Cowboys for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 17 Overall)
Let's get something out of the way. The Vikings aren't trading for Odell Beckham Jr. That rumor made no sense. The compensation wasn't close to enough to motivate Cleveland to pull the trigger. And Minnesota just traded a wideout in Stefon Diggs who groused about not being targeted enough in the Vikings' run-first offense. Never mind the salary implications.
However, with Diggs gone, there's no denying that the Vikings could use help at wide receiver. The cornerback position is also a hot mess, but Minnesota can hit that with its other first-rounder.
The point of this transaction with the Dallas Cowboys is to get into the higher echelon of this year's deep class of receivers. Five picks might not seem like a lot, but it could mean the difference between Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk.
The latter's good...but the former's better.
New England Patriots
Patriots Trade Round 5 Pick in 2020 Draft (No. 173 Overall) to Cincinnati Bengals for QB Andy Dalton
From the moment that Tom Brady announced that he was leaving the New England Patriots, some pundits tried to connect the dots between the Pats and Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton as a potential short-term "bridge" starter. That speculation took a hit when it was reported that the Patriots were apparently prepared to head in 2020 with second-year pro Jarrett Stidham as the presumptive starter.
"Something would have to change for the Pats to turn their attention to Andy Dalton," Jeff Howe of The Athletic tweeted on March 21. "He hasn’t been discussed among the Pats’ immediate plans."
Here's the thing, though. Bill Belichick isn't exactly known for being open with his plans, whether it's for that week's game or that year's draft. The Patriots could do any number of things to address Brady's departure on draft day, from trading up in Round 1 to paying a nominal cost for a capable (if unspectacular) veteran starter in the 32-year-old Dalton.
At this point, the Bengals would likely take what they can get to get Dalton's salary off the books.
New Orleans Saints
Saints Trade Conditional Fifth-Round Pick in 2021 to Miami Dolphins for QB Josh Rosen
On paper at least, there isn't a team in the NFL in better shape headed into the 2020 draft than the New Orleans Saints. The quarterback position certainly isn't a need—at least in the short term.
But with all due respect to Taysom Hill, the long term is another story—especially since Hill has yet to sign his RFA tender and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.
Meanwhile, in Miami the future of 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen is no more clear. Rosen's first two seasons in the NFL have been a disaster—he was thrown to the wolves on a terrible Arizona Cardinals team in 2018 before being traded to the Miami Dolphins and struggling in limited action in 2019.
Still, Rosen was the 10th overall pick for a reason, and the last reclamation project the Saints undertook (Teddy Bridgewater) was a resounding success.
With Rosen under contract through at least 2021 and the Dolphins likely to part with him on the cheap if they draft a quarterback this year, it makes more than a little sense for Mickey Loomis and the Saints to look into acquiring another fixer-upper under center.
New York Giants
Giants Trade Round 1 Pick in 2021 and Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 99 Overall) to Miami Dolphins for Round 1 Pick in 2019 (No. 18 Overall)
This article has already outlined a move in which the Giants slide back a couple of slots, add a Day 2 pick and still get the player they wanted with the sixth overall pick. It's something of a best-case scenario for the early stages of this year's draft.
However, what if as the first round progresses, a player the Giants covet slips down the board into the back half of Round 1? What if, after adding Isaiah Simmons in the top 10, the Giants find they have an opportunity to also upgrade the tackle position in front of young quarterback Daniel Jones? Or a chance to add an impact wide receiver?
Dealing next year's first round pick to get back into the top 20 for a second time would be a bold move by Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. But if the Giants don't start turning things around relatively quickly, running the 2021 draft may be someone else's problem anyway.
New York Jets
Jets Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 11 Overall) to Jacksonville Jaguars for EDGE Yannick Ngakoue and Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 20 Overall)
Two veteran players are driving the trade rumor mill ahead of the 2020 NFL draft. The first is Trent Williams. The second is Yannick Ngakoue.
"I'm a top-five defensive end in this league—top-three—my play hasn't been able to be seen like that playing in Jacksonville—not having too many prime-time games," Ngakoue said on ESPN, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "So, if I ended up landing on a team that's prime-time, hopefully, I can show the world what I can do."
Playing in the nation's largest media market would up his exposure level.
The Jets were a mediocre 23rd in sacks last year and badly need to add pop to the pass rush, and while a nine-spot bump in the draft might not seem like much of a haul for the Jags, per the Draft Pick Value Chart made famous by Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson, that's the equivalent of a mid-second-rounder.
As was already mentioned, that may well be as good as the Jags can do.
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 21 Overall) and Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 103 Overall) to Las Vegas Raiders for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 19 Overall)
I know, I know—a two-spot jump isn't exactly a barnburner of a deal. But the Philadelphia Eagles aren't in great position to make a significant surge up the board. Over the past two years combined, the Eagles have made just 10 picks total, and the hit percentage hasn't been especially good. Philly's first-rounder is the team's only pick in the top 50, and the Eagles have just two picks in the top 100.
The Eagles need what little early draft capital they have.
However, there is at least one scenario in which making a modest move up makes a lot of sense. The trade that brought Darius Slay to the City of Brotherly Love addressed the team's hole at cornerback, but the Iggles still need wide receiver help in the worst way.
The class of 2020 at that position is deep, but if there's a mid-round run and/or a pass-catcher is there the Eagles have ranked higher than most, it's worth a compensatory third-rounder to make sure that Philly gets Carson Wentz the right weapon.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers Trade Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 49 Overall), Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 102 Overall) and Round 4 Pick in 2020 (No. 124 Overall) to Detroit Lions for Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 35 Overall)
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky recently said on Get Up (via Noah Strackbein of Sports Illustrated) that he'd like to see the Steelers trade back into the first round to take a run at Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
"I want to see the Pittsburgh Steelers find a way to get back into the middle of the first round, if Jordan Love falls, and draft him," Orlovsky said. "It's a perfect storm in reality because the Steelers don't have a lot of holes on their football team, they're getting their Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger back; he's 38 and under contract for two years. And Jordan Love can go there, he can sit, he can be on that Patrick Mahomes type of plan. I want to see the Steelers make that happen."
In related news, I'd like to buy a winning Mega Millions ticket. Both are similarly unlikely. Getting back into the middle of Round 1 would mean mortgaging Pittsburgh's future in a significant way.
What is substantially more feasible is packaging the team's Day 2 capital with a Day 3 pick to move up in Round 2 to target a potential replacement for retired guard Ramon Foster. Michigan's Cesar Ruiz is a potential immediate starter who could slide out of the first round.
San Francisco 49ers
49ers Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 13 Overall) to Miami Dolphins for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 26 Overall) and Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 56 Overall)
The San Francisco 49ers have two picks in the first round of the 2020 draft after shipping defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts. That puts the reigning NFC champions in position to fill needs with impact players ahead of another run at a February in Florida.
However, after those first two picks, the Niners don't have another selection until the fifth round. Given that, San Francisco general manager John Lynch should look to trade back and pile up some additional selections.
This is an easy way to do so. If the Dolphins are as aggressive on draft day as they were in free agency, the notion of three picks in the top 20 would be awfully tempting. Lynch, on the other hand, could add a second-round selection—without sacrificing his two-fer on the draft's first day.
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks Trade Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 64 Overall) to Washington Redskins for OT Trent Williams
Yep. Another trade involving Trent Williams—and we haven't even gotten to the Redskins yet.
The reality is that there may not be a veteran player more likely to be traded as the NFL draft gets rolling on April 23 than Williams. There certainly isn't one with his resume—over much of his decade in the NFL, Williams has been considered one of the top two or three blindside protectors.
The Seahawks have been cobbling together an offensive line with chewing gum and good intentions for years now. Duane Brown was supposed to be the answer at left tackle, but he's even older than Williams and missed four games last year.
Finding the cap space to make this work would be tricky (and mean that Jadeveon Clowney likely isn't coming back), but stranger things have happened. It would also relegate Cedric Ogbuehi to a "swing" tackle role—which would be excellent news for Russell Wilson.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers Trade Round 4 Pick in 2020 Draft (No. 139 Overall) to San Francisco 49ers for RB Matt Breida
This trade isn't a "splash" move. But after signing Tom Brady this offseason, it's safe to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have filled their "splash" quota in 2020.
But just because swapping a late pick with the NFC champions for fourth-year tailback Matt Breida won't lead off SportsCenter doesn't mean it's not a good idea.
Breida has shown flashes of considerable talent over his past two seasons, averaging over five yards a carry both years and topping 1,000 total yards in 2018. But by the end of last year's Super Bowl run, Breida had slipped behind both Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert in the pecking order in San Francisco, and Matt Barrows of The Athletic opined recently that Breida is on the block.
While the 49ers have one of the deepest RB corps in the NFL, the Buccaneers are at the other end of the spectrum. There's little on the depth chart behind Ronald Jones, and to date Breida has been a more consistent and well-rounded pro than Jones has.
Tennessee Titans
Titans Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 29 Overall) to Cleveland Browns for Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 41 Overall), Round 3 Pick in 2020 (No. 74 Overall) and Round 5 Pick in 2021
As Tony Pauline reported for Pro Football Network, the Tennessee Titans are one of the teams he's hearing are most interested in adding picks and trading back in the 2020 NFL draft.
"The Titans are interesting," Pauline said, "as they have been often matched with offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson of Georgia, who many believe is a late first-round pick."
If the Titans are willing to gamble on Wilson falling into Round 2 (or the team is targeting another player altogether—believe it or not draftniks are occasionally wrong), there will be no shortage of suitors for the 29th overall pick. It's an annual occurrence—as the first round winds down, teams picking early on Day 2 jostle to move up and grab a player they covet.
The Browns are one of the teams that fit the bill here—Cleveland has a top-10 pick in the second round, an extra third-rounder to use as trade ammunition, a history of making moves in the draft and needs at positions like safety and linebacker that could be addressed at the back end of the first round.
Washington Redskins
Redskins Trade Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 2 Overall) to Los Angeles Chargers for Round 1 Pick in 2020 (No. 6 Overall, Round 2 Pick in 2020 (No. 37 Overall), Round 4 Pick in 2020 (No. 112 Overall) and Round 1 Pick in 2021
We'll forgo yet another trade involving Trent Williams here for a scenario that Redskins fans find intriguing and/or unnerving, depending on who you ask and what day it is.
The sort of blockbuster that it would ostensibly take to get the Redskins to trade the Chase Young pick—a move that would be the best thing that's happened to the Detroit Lions since approximately ever.
The Miami Dolphins are better-positioned to pull this off, but they have been featured in so many trade scenarios here that fans of the team are getting vertigo. If the Bolts are going to pull this whopper off, there's no way around giving up this year's first two picks and next year's first—at least.
Passing on a game-wrecking edge-rusher like Young would be a tough pill to swallow. But the defensive front isn't Washington's biggest issue by any stretch, and this trade would give the team three picks in the top 40 to use to rebuild the roster.
Add in the haul from a possible Williams deal, and the Redskins would get a lot of young talent hitting the nation's capital.