2020 NFL Draft: 1 Trade That Makes Sense for Each Team

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The NFL draft is one of the most anticipated events on the league's calendar. Fans anxiously await finding out what their favorite clubs will do to improve for the upcoming year. There's intrigue galore. Speculation abounds.

And the mock drafts. Oh my, the mock drafts. So many mock drafts.

The intrigue doesn't stop once the draft starts. Now more than ever before, teams are willing to play Let's Make a Deal, whether it's trading up to get a preferred target or drifting back to stockpile picks. The big day isn't here yet, and already we've seen a half-dozen first-round picks change hands. In just the past few weeks, a pair of Pro Bowl receivers were traded in return for draft picks.

That will hardly be the last of the wheeling and dealing between now and the conclusion of the 2020 draft. Not every team will swing a trade this year, but in theory each one could.

Because no matter the franchise or its situation, there's a deal that makes sense.

NOTE: These potential trades were calculated (at least in part) using the draft pick trade value chart first used by Jimmy Johnson's Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s.

