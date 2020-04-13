Patrick Mahomes, Dez Bryant, More Debate Texas vs. Georgia HS Football on Twitter

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 14, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Several NFL stars spent Monday debating whether the state of Georgia or state of Texas has produced better talent in recent years.

The heated debate was sparked by The Checkdown and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, with Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman stirring things up:

Free-agent veteran and former All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant and Super Bowl LIV MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes were among those vouching for Texas:

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and Washington safety Landon Collins also weighed in:

If only this debate could actually be settled on the field.

