ESPN, NFL Network Announce Joint Commentator Team for 2020 NFL Draft

ESPN and NFL Network announced a cooperative broadcast for the 2020 NFL draft Monday, with the networks combining their talents for one mega-broadcast.

"We recognize the challenging times we are living in, but we are looking forward to presenting the 2020 NFL Draft and providing some hope for football fans everywhere," said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production. "For the past couple of years, ESPN's NFL and college teams have worked together on our draft coverage, and it has been a win for our viewers. This year, we are further excited to collaborate with the NFL Network creating an all-star broadcast. We are also committed to producing the ESPN/NFL Network and ABC shows in the safest possible environment for our announcers and production teams."

The combined broadcast will be hosted by ESPN's Trey Wingo. Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland are joining the broadcast from ESPN's side, while NFL Network's Rich Eisen Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner are also going to be part of the three-day event. All analysts will be joining the telecast remotely as the networks practice social distancing.

"We are excited to partner with ESPN to present a unique and collaborative broadcast of the 2020 NFL Draft," said Mark Quenzel, Senior Vice President of Programming and Production, NFL Network. "By bringing the exceptional on-air talent and production staffs of both ESPN and NFL Network together, we hope to deliver a unified presentation of the draft that not only helps raise awareness and funds for the COVID-19 relief efforts, but also provides entertainment that millions of sports fans have been craving."

ESPN will also have several reporters as part of the telecast covering multiple teams, all from remote locations.

ABC will have a separate draft telecast for the first two days of the draft, featuring ABC/ESPN personalities.