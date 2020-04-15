The 7 Most Plausible 2020 NFL Draft-Day Trades

0 of 7

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Business has been booming in the trade department prior to next week's virtual NFL draft from April 23 to 25.

Most notably, the Houston Texans sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for a package that included running back David Johnson. And just last week, the Los Angeles Rams traded Brandin Cooks to Houston for a second-round pick.

The 2020 draft—as an unspoken deadline to get aggressive in acquiring or unloading assets—will see more deals take place. Teams will move up to take their guy or down to acquire draft capital, and long-speculated trade chips like Andy Dalton will probably change teams.

The most plausible trades involve two parties with complementary goals.

Get your NFL draft gear at Fanatics here.

Bleacher Report has an affiliate marketing relationship with Fanatics. We will receive revenue from your purchase.