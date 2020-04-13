NFL Draft Rumors: Prospects Told No More Than 6 People on Screen During Filming

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the San Francisco 49ers selected Bosa in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

NFL draft prospects won't get to hear their names called in person this year, but the league reportedly does plan to show some of the top players onscreen.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, 58 prospects will get in-home cameras that will focus on them when they are picked. However, they are required to have no more than six people in the picture at a time.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the draft will be held in a virtual format from April 23-25 instead of the scheduled location in Las Vegas.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will reportedly call each pick from his own basement in Westchester County, New York, per King.    

                                                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

