NFL Draft Rumors: Prospects Told No More Than 6 People on Screen During Filming

NFL draft prospects won't get to hear their names called in person this year, but the league reportedly does plan to show some of the top players onscreen.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, 58 prospects will get in-home cameras that will focus on them when they are picked. However, they are required to have no more than six people in the picture at a time.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the draft will be held in a virtual format from April 23-25 instead of the scheduled location in Las Vegas.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will reportedly call each pick from his own basement in Westchester County, New York, per King.

