Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Loves Center Cesar Ruiz Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly homed in on Michigan's Cesar Ruiz as they attempt to find a replacement for the retired Travis Frederick.

"It's too high for a center, but they love the Michigan center (Cesar Ruiz), and they could trade down a few spots and still be sure of getting him," an executive told NBC Sports' Peter King.

Frederick retired in March because of Guillain–Barre syndrome, a rare immune disease that causes nerve damage and has the potential to be life threatening. He was originally diagnosed in 2018, missing that entire season before returning to Pro Bowl form in 2019.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: Dallas Loves Center Cesar Ruiz

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Report: Dallas Loves Center Cesar Ruiz

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Dolphins Won’t Trade the Farm

    Chris Grier and Brian Flores are ‘very much against’ trading up to No. 1 for Joe Burrow (Peter King)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Won’t Trade the Farm

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Alvin Kamara Looms as Saints' Next Big Contract Decision

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alvin Kamara Looms as Saints' Next Big Contract Decision

    Mike Triplett
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Cowboys, Patriots, More Interested in FIU QB James Morgan

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Report: Cowboys, Patriots, More Interested in FIU QB James Morgan

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report