Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Loves Center Cesar Ruiz Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly homed in on Michigan's Cesar Ruiz as they attempt to find a replacement for the retired Travis Frederick.

"It's too high for a center, but they love the Michigan center (Cesar Ruiz), and they could trade down a few spots and still be sure of getting him," an executive told NBC Sports' Peter King.



Frederick retired in March because of Guillain–Barre syndrome, a rare immune disease that causes nerve damage and has the potential to be life threatening. He was originally diagnosed in 2018, missing that entire season before returning to Pro Bowl form in 2019.

