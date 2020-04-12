NFL Draft Rumors: Cowboys, Patriots, More Interested in FIU QB James Morgan

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Florida International quarterback James Morgan is seeing his stock surge as the 2020 NFL draft nears, according to Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm:

ESPN's Mike Reiss previously reported on April 5 that the New England Patriots were eyeing Morgan:

"With only 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer on the depth chart, the Patriots almost certainly will add a rookie quarterback. The question is when.

"They will cast a wide net, as usual. One example: League sources say Florida International quarterback James Morgan had a videoconference meeting with the team. Morgan, who grew up in Green Bay and naturally modeled his game after Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre, is an intriguing prospect who scouts say performed well in the East-West Shrine Game."

Morgan played the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Bowling Green State before transferring to FIU in January 2018:

The 6'4", 229-pound prospect finished his collegiate career with the Panthers in 2018 and 2019. He threw for a career-best 2,727 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2018 before tossing for 2,585 yards, 14 touchdowns and five picks last season.

Morgan was a prominent reason why FIU went 9-4 in 2018, capped by a 35-32 Bahamas Bowl victory over Toledo that he had to miss because of an arm injury. He was slowed in 2019 by a lingering knee injury suffered during the home opener on Sept. 7.

FIU's statement game last season came in a 30-24 upset over Miami in which Morgan went 16-of-30 for 160 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

Morgan attended February's NFL Scouting Combine and recorded a 4.89-second 40-yard dash, as well as a 112-inch broad jump. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein provided an evaluation:

"It's easy to tell that the Green Bay native favors quarterbacks like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers when you watch his tape. Unfortunately, while he has similar zip to the Packer legends, he's nowhere near as accurate and lacks any semblance of touch. Morgan is very capable of making impressive throws to all areas of the field, but his violent release and inconsistent footwork hinder functional ball placement and accuracy. His lack of pocket mobility and instincts make him too easy for defensive coordinators to assault with a variety of blitz packages. He's a tough guy with a big arm and the 2018 tape is the one to watch, but QB3 may be his ceiling."

An anonymous NFC director of scouting told Zierlein that Morgan "helped himself" during January's Shrine Bowl:

The NFL draft will begin on April 23.