Tim Stutzle Drafted No. 3 Overall by Ottawa Senators in 2020 NHL Draft

The Ottawa Senators selected Tim Stutzle with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

Alexis Lafreniere firmly established himself as the best player in this year's draft class, but the title of "second-best" was a battle between Stutzle and Quinton Byfield.

Stutzle committed to play for the University of New Hampshire but decided to sign with Adler Mannheim in the German league. He finished with seven goals and 27 assists in 41 appearances.

The 18-year-old made a strong impression for the German national team, as well, compiling two goals and seven appearances in eight games for the junior squad.

Speaking with The Athletic's Scott Wheeler in January, Adler assistant coach Mike Pellegrims commented on Stutzle's seamless transition to the pro ranks: "The thing is, you never know coming in with a young guy like that that he will have the transformation from youth hockey to the pros. But he's a smart kid and he adapts really quick. He's got a great set of tools. He's a good skater, he's got great vision, and he's got impressive hockey IQ. That has made him successful."

Detroit Red wings prospect Moritz Seider added that Stutzle is "going to be a phenomenal superstar."

In analyzing the teenager's game, The Hockey Writers' Josh Bell drew attention to his playmaking and on-ice intelligence, the latter of which echoed Pellegrims' assessment.

Stutzle doesn't boast the jaw-dropping numbers of Lafreniere (72 goals over the past two seasons) or the imposing size of Byfield (6'4", 214 lbs), yet he has the potential to be a difference-maker in the NHL.

Especially once he becomes accustomed to the level of competition and learns how best to utilize his blazing speed, he'll be a nightmare going forward.

Although Stutzle is good enough to crack Ottawa's roster for the start of the 2020-21 season, his development track could mirror that of his Germany teammate. Seider suited up for the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit's AHL affiliate, after the Red Wings selected him sixth overall in 2019.

Thanks to the Erik Karlsson trade, the Senators were poised to add two promising pieces to their ongoing rebuild. Stutzle is the first, and now they have the fifth pick to further bolster their long-term outlook.

The last few years have been painful in Ottawa as the franchise bottomed out following its last playoff appearance in 2017. The team started turning a corner in 2019-20 and has a bright future ahead following the 2020 draft.