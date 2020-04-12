Fantasy Baseball 2020: Projections, Rankings for J.T. Realmuto, Top Catchers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Selecting one of the top-tier fantasy baseball catchers is imperative if you want your team to have a high level of offensive success at every position.

Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto, Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees and Willson Contreras from the Chicago Cubs should be in demand during the middle rounds of most drafts. Each of the three catchers possesses consistent power at the dish. But because of some flaws, they are not projected to land in the top 50 picks of a 12-team league.

Missing out on one of the top catchers may set back some teams since there is a drop off in production in some offensive categories after the top few players at the position.

Fantasy Baseball Catcher Rankings

1. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

2. Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

3. Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

4. Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox

5. Mitch Garver, Minnesota

6. Salvador Perez, Kansas City

7. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

8. Wilson Ramos, New York Mets

9. Carson Kelly, Arizona

10. Omar Narvaez, Milwaukee

J.T. Realmuto

Realmuto has distinguished himself as MLB's top catcher over the past two seasons.

In 2018, he produced 21 home runs and 74 RBI with a .825 OPS for the Miami Marlins. He improved those numbers in his first season with the Philadelphia Phillies, as he mashed 25 home runs and drove in 83 runs.

Realmuto also earned career highs of 92 runs, 36 doubles and a .493 slugging percentage.

The top catcher on fantasy draft boards could be more motivated than last season since he is in a contract year. The 29-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021, and a high level of offensive production could drive up his potential contract numbers.

Realmuto has an average draft position of No. 54, per Fantasy Pros, but he might be chosen higher because of the value he brings to that spot of the lineup. He would be a solid fifth-round pickup in 12-team leagues, but there may be an owner willing to make a fourth-round splash to lock up the most power possible at catcher.

The first four rounds should be reserved for the top infielders and outfielders, as well as the marquee starting pitchers. If you feel comfortable with your draft haul from those rounds, Realmuto could be worth the fifth selection.

Projection: Fifth-round pick.

Gary Sanchez

The alternative to Realmuto in the power department is Gary Sanchez, who hit a career-high 34 home runs in 2019.

The 27-year-old's power will be intriguing for many owners, but he comes with some flaws at the plate. Sanchez mustered a .232 batting average and struck out on 125 occasions for the New York Yankees last season.

While he eclipsed his previous personal best by one home run, he had higher totals in runs, hits and RBI in 2017. But his overall power and presence in the Yankees lineup could outweigh the negatives in certain stat categories.

Sanchez had 92 hits, 62 runs and 12 doubles to go along with his 34 home runs in 2019, and few other catchers will produce similar numbers. He should be available in the sixth or seventh round of most drafts, and if you are not able to swoop up him or Realmuto, you may want to wait another round or two to take your top backstop.

Projection: Seventh-round pick.

Willson Contreras

If you are willing to wait to take your first catcher, Contreras would be a solid option in the middle rounds.

The Chicago Cubs catcher is coming off a season with 24 home runs, 64 RBI and a .272 batting average.

Contreras is a better option than Sanchez when it comes to average, as he has hit over .240 in each of his four seasons. However, the 27-year-old has struck out more than 100 times in the past two campaigns and saw his hit total decrease by 20 from 2018 to 2019.

While his home run power could match what Realmuto puts out, Contreras has totaled over 70 RBI once in his career. Since he comes with some power limitations, he is not expected to be a high fantasy draft choice.

If you fill out depth at other positions and circle back to catcher around the eighth or ninth round, he should be available.

Projection: Eighth-round pick.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.