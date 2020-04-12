2020 NFL Draft: Latest Rumors on Patriots', Giants' and Dolphins' Draft Plans

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft is scheduled to kick off on April 23. That's a week from this coming Thursday, for those keeping track, meaning draft week is nearly upon us.

Unlike in some previous years, there is little drama surrounding the first overall selection. The Cincinnati Bengals are widely expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the pick. If they don't they'll almost certainly be trading down so that someone else can.

For teams not picking at No. 2—or at No. 2, where the Washington Redskins are likely to grab Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young—the picture is a bit cloudier.

For the New England Patriots, for example, there's no telling which direction the team could go in Round 1. Taking a quarterback is possible, considering that Tom Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, with veteran Brian Hoyer and second-year man Jarrett Stidham on the roster, there's no guarantee New England take a quarterback early—assuming, of course, that the Patriots view Stidham as an eventual starter.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots have looked into sleeper prospects like Florida International quarterback James Morgan. It's entirely possible that they grab a quarterback in the middle rounds, give Stidham a shot at the starting job and turn to Hoyer if necessary—and Hoyer could be the guy if the NFL faces an abbreviated training camp and preseason.

However, it's worth noting that the Patriots are one of several teams reportedly interested in Utah State quarterback and potential first-round pick Jordan Love.

"Among teams doing varying levels of homework on Love, according to sources: Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins, among several others," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.

If Love is sitting there when New England is on the clock at 23, the Patriots could pull the trigger. Even if he isn't, it feels likely that the team will take a quarterback at some point in this year's draft.

Giants Could Look to Trade Back, But Not Far

The New York Giants don't need a quarterback in this year's draft, as they used the sixth overall selection in last year's draft to take Daniel Jones. Given the demand for signal-callers, New York could potentially look to trade back from the No. 4 selection.

General manager Dave Gettleman has never traded back in Round 1 as the Giants general manager, but that could change this year, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

"Gettleman trading down: It's hard to say how 'serious' he is without knowing if there are even any offers yet. He's definitely interested, though. He knows he can drop a couple of spots and still end up with the same player he would've taken at 4," Vacchiano wrote.

However, Vacchiano also reported that a significant move down is likely out of the question in a separate article.

"A few months ago I was convinced the Giants were going to trade down. Now? Not so much," he wrote two days after saying that Gettleman is interested in moving back. "And honestly, I think if they do it's going to be with the Dolphins at 5 or the Chargers at 6 and the price will be something small—maybe a third-round pick, if they're lucky."

The takeaway here is that Gettleman would love to get a free third-rounder to move back a spot or two if it means he can still get the prospect he wants. Moving down any further would put that selection in jeopardy, and therefore probably isn't on his radar.

Dolphins Could be Closing in on Herbert

The Miami Dolphins are also expected to take a signal-caller at some point in this year's draft. However, they're more likely than the rival Patriots to take one in the first round. Miami owns three first-round selections, including the fifth overall pick.

The question is which quarterback will the Dolphins take?

Assuming the team can't trade up for Burrow, Miami will likely pick between Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert—though the decision could be made by another team if it decides to jump the Dolphins in the draft order. If both options are available, however, Herbert could be the pick.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller is hearing that Tagovailoa's injury concerns have the Dolphins leading toward the former Duck standout:

Miami doesn't seem to be the only team concerned with Tagovailoa's injury history, one that includes a broken and dislocated hip. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, other teams view Tagovailoa as a major risk in the top 10:

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

While Miami could still pull the trigger on Tua, if a team like the Los Angeles Chargers moves up and grabs Herbert, drafting a prospect like Love with one of its later first-round picks could also be an option.