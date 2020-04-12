NFL Rumors: Latest on Jadeveon Clowney, Interest in Jordan Love, Tom Brady

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

With NFL free agency approaching the one-month mark, it may be surprising to see that Seattle Seahawks pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney remains available. The three-time Pro Bowler was supposed to be the premier edge-rusher on the market this year, yet, he has drawn little interest to this point.

"I would say that the chances are slim to none right now that he'll be back there," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said during an interview on 950 KJR Sports Radio.

However, the reason for Clowney's long stint on the free-agent market is fairly simple. He has a notable injury history that includes a 2019 sports hernia. With a leaguewide ban on travel and team visits in place, teams haven't been able to medically evaluate the South Carolina product.

Ultimately, that appears to be the sticking point for the teams that are interested n Clowney—like the New York Jets and New York Giants—as SNY's Ralph Vacchiano recently pointed out:

"Many around the NFL have other concerns about Clowney, specifically the fact that he's had three knee surgeries in his six-year NFL career. His last one came following the 2017 season, but he also did miss three games with hip and groin injuries last year. Many teams—the Giants included, per sources—are very wary of making a big-money commitment to a player with that kind of injury history. Presumably that has factored into the Jets' thinking as well."

Clowney's asking price is also problematic. According to The Athletic's Stephen Holder, he came into free agency seeking a deal worth upwards of $21 million per season. Teams simply aren't going to shell that out for a player who may or may not be healthy.

Seattle is the one team that has a good read on Clowney's medical situation. The fact that the Seahawks appear to have moved on likely speaks volumes to the league's other 31 teams.

Jordan Love Drawing Plenty of Predraft Interest

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

As the start of free agency fades further into the distance, the start of the 2020 draft is fast approaching. The annual selection process will kick off in less than two weeks, and one intriguing prospect is starting to gain plenty of potential suitors.

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love has drawn the interest of several NFL franchises, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Among teams doing varying levels of homework on Love, according to sources: Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins, among several others," Fowler wrote.

That's a long list, one that comes with a few surprises.

While it's fairly common knowledge that the Dolphins and Chargers are interested in drafting a quarterback—and the Patriots are likely in that group after parting with Tom Brady—the Packers and Saints don't need a quarterback right now. Their interest has to be tied to the long-term outlook for Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees, respectively.

The fact that Green Bay could already be considering Rodgers' successor is the most surprising of the two situations—Brees is 41, after all.

Washington's interest ins mildly surprising, as it just used a first-round pick on Dwayne Haskins in last year's draft.

Interest Was Limited in Brady

While we're on the subject of quarterbacks and Brady's departure from New England, it's worth noting that the previously reported "eight-team" market for Brady appears to have been false—likely floated out there by his representatives.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager recently had the following to say on the situation, as a guest on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

"My guys around the league were telling me that it was going to be Chargers or Buccaneers. Titans were out. Colts were out. And then you heard these stories that Brady is like—not from Brady—but Brady is being courted by eight teams was one of the stories. No, I don’t really think so. When it came down to it, it was Buccaneers or Chargers."

While Brady is unquestionably one of the top quarterbacks to ever play the game, he'll also be 43 at the start of the 2020 season. He wouldn't bet a long-term answer for anyone, and while the Chargers and Buccaneers believed they could make a legitimate run with Brady now, other franchises clearly didn't feel the same way.