Joe Flacco's Brother Tom Could Be Picked Late in 2020 NFL Draft, Ravens GM Says

John Raoux/Associated Press

Joe Flacco won't be the only member of his immediate family searching for an NFL home much longer. Soon he may be competing with his younger brother, Tom, for a roster spot.

The former Towson quarterback is a fringe prospect in this year's NFL draft, and while he may not end up hearing his name called in late April, he's convinced at least one general manager he's worth taking a chance on.

"In the late rounds, would it surprise me if he gets picked? Not at all," Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told Clifton Brown of the team's website. "I think he's smart, it won't be too big for him. He's been around the league because of his brother. He's got an advantage that a lot of guys don't have because he's at least had a glimmer of what it's like being in the NFL. I think he's going to prepare well. I think he's got a shot."

