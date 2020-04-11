NFL Draft 2020: Examining Predictions for Top QBs in Latest Expert Mocks

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft is expected to follow a recent trend of multiple quarterbacks landing in the top 10.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow out of LSU, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert from Oregon are all projected to be early selections April 23.

If that comes to fruition, it would mark the sixth straight year in which two or more signal-callers went in the first 10 picks.

In 2015, 2016 and 2018, two quarterbacks were off the board in the first three picks, and there is a chance that could happen again in 2020.

Once Burrow is taken by the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1, there may be a rush up the draft order to secure the services of Tagovailoa.

Examining Latest Mock Draft QB Predictions

Joe Burrow

The opening-round selection with the least drama surrounding it is the first one.

Since the Bengals secured the worst record of the 2019 season, they have been linked with Burrow by all draft experts.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, ESPN.com's Todd McShay and Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner are among the draft analysts with Burrow going first.

Cincinnati struggled with consistency at the position in Zac Taylor's first year as head coach, rotating between Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley.

With Burrow in place, the Bengals can attempt to make progress in Taylor's second season.

The LSU product will go into his rookie year with plenty of help at the offensive skill positions, including running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver A.J. Green.

In addition to Green, the Bengals have Tyler Boyd, John Ross, Alex Erickson and Auden Tate as weapons for Burrow to work with.

Boyd eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in 2019, while Ross, Erickson and Tate all managed over 500 receiving yards.

If they mesh well with Burrow, they could all experience an uptick in production in an offense that attempted 616 passes in 2019.

The Bengals will still face difficulties improving inside the AFC North, but they should be much more competitive with Burrow dictating the pace of play.

Tua Tagovailoa

The real intrigue at quarterback comes with Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins have been mentioned alongside the left-handed signal-caller for a long time, but they may have to trade up to select him.

Renner projects Miami will move up to No. 3 in a trade with the Detroit Lions to choose Tagovailoa.

That would make sense for both teams, as the Dolphins could use some of their 14 draft picks to lock up a franchise quarterback and the Lions could land more draft capital to keep working on their rebuild.

Miller and McShay both have Brian Flores' side adding Tagovailoa at No. 5 in their latest mock drafts.

McShay noted in his breakdown that Miami's decision could come down to Tagovailoa's health: "I'm sticking with Tagovailoa here, but where he goes really comes down to the medical evaluation and how comfortable Miami—or any other team—is with it. When he is healthy, he's special."

Tagovailoa went through Pro Day exercises this week and sent the video across the NFL to prove that he is fine after suffering a season-ending hip injury.

He addressed his injury issues during an Instagram live session with his former offensive coordinator and current Maryland head coach Mike Locksley Friday (h/t ESPN.com):

"I'm not playing badminton. I'm not on the swim team. [Football] is a physical sport. You're gonna get hurt. That just comes with it. And it was just very unfortunate that I got hurt every season. It's a part of the game. It's a contact sport. I can only control what I can control. I can't control that."

Miami is looking for improvement at the position after Ryan Fitzpatrick threw 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2019.

The Dolphins upgraded their defense in free agency and could bolster their offensive depth chart through a handful of their draft picks, starting with Tagovailoa.

Fitzpatrick is a solid veteran option under center, but there are limitations to his game. Tagovailoa is more agile and can be a threat with his legs on occasion.

However, not all draft experts believe Tagovailoa will land at No. 5, as NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has the Dolphins taking Herbert and the Alabama southpaw going to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6.

Justin Herbert

Herbert will most likely be the third quarterback chosen, and he could enter a competition with Tyrod Taylor for the Chargers' starting job.

Miller, who projected Herbert will go to the Chargers at No. 6, provided some insight into the team's strategy: "The Los Angeles Chargers, by all accounts from league insiders, will draft whichever quarterback the Dolphins pass on."

Renner wrote Los Angeles "needs a splash" in the draft as it moves into a new stadium, and Herbert could provide that boost.

Taylor has three years of starting experience with the Buffalo Bills, but since his departure from upstate New York in 2018, he has started three games.

Herbert could have an advantage over Tagovailoa when it comes to familiarity with NFL personnel.

There was a possibility Herbert would leave Oregon after his junior season, so scouts and general managers have had an eye on him for over a year.

While Tagovailoa had plenty of time to shine at Alabama, there are concerns surrounding his injury, and the lack of in-person physicals could keep teams away from him.

Jeremiah projected the Dolphins will turn away from Tagovailoa and land Herbert at No. 5.

Meanwhile, McShay offered a different perspective by predicting Utah State's Jordan Love will be the third quarterback chosen and Herbert would land at No. 9 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If that situation arises, the Jaguars may be intrigued to take Herbert to compete with Gardner Minshew, but it feels unlikely given the interest from the Dolphins and Chargers.

