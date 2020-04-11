NHL Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Braden Holtby, Top Goaltender Targets

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In June 2018, Braden Holtby was celebrating winning the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals. Two years later, he could be heading to a new team for the first time in his career.

Holtby is one of several experienced goaltenders projected to be on the free-agent market this offseason. And although his numbers have been a bit down this season, the 30-year-old should still draw plenty of interest from teams as a former Vezina Trophy winner.

Here's a look at several of the top goaltenders who will be available this summer, along with predictions for where they will land ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Braden Holtby

At this point, it would be a surprise if Holtby returns to Washington for the 2020-21 season.

In 48 games this season, Holtby had an .897 save percentage and a 3.11 goals-against average, both of which would be career worsts if the season doesn't resume. Meanwhile, 23-year-old counterpart Ilya Samsonov excelled over his first 26 NHL games, posting a .913 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average while going 16-6-2.

With Samsonov likely to become the Capitals' No. 1 goaltender, Holtby will join a team for whom he has a better opportunity to play. It would also be a chance for him to prove that he can still play at the high level he has showcased for the majority of his NHL career.

One potential fit for Holtby could be the Vancouver Canucks, who could be losing Jacob Markstrom via free agency. Both goaltenders are 30 and made their NHL debuts during the 2010-11 season, but Holtby has enjoyed more success and played 468 games to Markstrom's 272. His veteran leadership could make a positive impact on a young Vancouver core and help the franchise to reach the next level.

Prediction: Holtby signs with Vancouver.

Jacob Markstrom

Ben Nelms/Getty Images

Over the past three seasons, Jacob Markstrom has had plenty of success as the Canucks' primary goalie. In 163 games over that span, he has a .914 save percentage and 2.74 goals-against average.

When the season was suspended in March, Markstrom was out with a knee injury that required a minor surgical procedure. However, Patrick Johnson of The Vancouver Province reported that Markstrom is expected to be available should play resume (h/t CBS Sports), so it likely shouldn't affect interest in him during free agency.

Still, the Canucks could decide to go in a different direction at goaltender this offseason, and Markstrom may be looking to join a new team as he enters the next stage of his career. And that could lead him to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Corey Crawford-Robin Lehner tandem worked well for the Hawks before the latter's trade-deadline switch to the Vegas Golden Knights, so they may look to replicate that next season. Pairing Markstrom with Crawford—who is also set to be a free agent and, given his injury history and age (35), may be willing to sign a team-friendly deal—could give them a similarly strong duo.

And with Crawford set to turn 36 in December, Markstrom could stake a claim to become Chicago's primary goalie for the next few seasons.

Prediction: Markstrom signs with Chicago.

Jaroslav Halak

Rich Lam/Getty Images

Although Jaroslav Halak is going to be 35 in May and has been a backup for the Boston Bruins the past two seasons, he's been an instrumental part of the team's success over the past two seasons. And he's been a valuable player throughout his 14-year NHL career, which has also included stints with the Montreal Canadians, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders and Capitals.

Halak has a .921 save percentage and a 2.36 goals-against average in 71 games (66 starts) since he signed with Boston prior to the 2018-19 season. Despite being primed to hit the free-agent market, his time in Boston may not be over quite yet. With Halak backing up Tuukka Rask, the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final last season and were on track to be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this term.

If this pairing has been so successful, why change it? Expect the Bruins to bring back Halak on another short-term deal to keep their strong goaltending duo intact for at least another season.

Prediction: Halak re-signs with Boston.