NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tua Tagovailoa, NFL Draft Trades, Jadeveon Clowney

As the 2020 NFL draft draws closer, there is plenty of debate over who is the second-best quarterback in the class. The general consensus is that LSU's Joe Burrow is this year's top signal-caller—and likely No. 1 overall selection. After Burrow sit Oregon's Justin Herbert and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

In terms of proven production, Tagovailoa is a more appealing prospect than Herbert. The Crimson Tide standout won a national championship and appeared in the title game twice. He also threw for 2,840 and 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions this past season before suffering a dislocated and fractured hip.

Unfortunately for Tagovailoa, draft selections aren't based on performance alone. The hip injury is a major concern—one that has caused "at least one team" to fail Tagovailoa on his predraft medical evaluations, according to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic and the GM Shuffle:

As Lombardi pointed out, the hip injury isn't the only concern for the Crimson Tide star. His ankle surgeries have been documented, and according to Lombardi, Tagovailoa has also suffered two fractured wrists.

Perhaps a bigger issue for the Alabama product is that the NFL's ban on travel and predraft visits prevents him from easing teams' concerns with in-person evaluations. While Lombardi refers to the quarterback as "brittle," however, Tagovailoa insists that his injury history is simply a product of the game.

"I'm not playing badminton. I'm not on the swim team," Tagovailoa said during an Instagram Live show with former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley (h/t ESPN). "[Football] is a physical sport. You're gonna get hurt. That just comes with it. And it was just very unfortunate that I got hurt every season."

Fluke injuries do occur in football. However, it's fair for NFL decision-makers to wonder whether Tagovailoa's injury history is bad luck or a trend that will follow him into his pro playing career.

Teams Willing to Move Down in Draft

If there is a team sold on Tagovailoa, there's a good chance it will be able to trade up for the quarterback on draft weekend. This year's draft class is believed to be deep overall, and that leaves several franchises willing to move down in the selection order.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have already had discussions about moving down from the third overall pick:

Detroit isn't the only team interested in trading back, either. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders are also interested in moving back to acquire additional draft picks.

"Early word is this year's draft is no different than most—with more teams near the top willing to move down than up," Breer wrote. "The Jaguars have also kicked around the idea of moving down. The Raiders, too, a team that could well be looking to replace the second-rounder they lost this year, with the last pieces in the Khalil Mack trade finally in play."

The Jaguars are also in a position to pick up more draft picks by trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The former Maryland star was given the franchise tag this offseason and could be dealt. He should easily command a second-round pick, though some in Jacksonville could be eager to hold out for more.

"There will be people in the organization, like the owner, who will not want to move him, which means that they will be firmer in their price," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on 97.5 The Fanatic. "But if they don't trade him, they've got a mess on their hands."

Browns Could Be Front-Runners for Clowney

While a team could improve its pass rush by trading for Ngakoue, it could also do so by utilizing the free-agent market. Edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned and available, though not every team is interested in his asking price.



According to John Clayton of ESPN 710 Seattle, the Cleveland Browns may be the likeliest to meet those demands.

"I think the Browns are the only team right now—I don't know if they would consider it—paying him $17 million," Clayton said on 92.3 The Fan's Bull & Fox. "The Jets really aren't involved. They made one phone call and, after that, didn't make an offer. The Titans, it's going to be tough, even though there is a great fit with Mike Vrabel who coached him."

A return to the Seattle Seahawks remains an option for Clowney, but it appears unlikely.

"I would say that the chances are slim to none right now that he'll be back there," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said during an interview on 950 KJR Sports Radio.