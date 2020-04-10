Brett Favre, Packers vs. Tom Brady, Patriots Set for B/R Madden GOAT Sim Title

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 11, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass against the New York Giants on November 15, 1998 at Giatns Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Favre threw his 200th touchdown pass in this game. The Packers defeated the Giants 37-3. (Photo by Greg Crispl/Getty Images)
Greg Crisp/Getty Images

The championship game in Bleacher Report's Madden GOAT Simulation Tournament will pit one of the NFL's most historic and storied franchises against the league's modern model of success.

Brett Favre led the Green Bay Packers to a convincing 21-16 victory against the New York Giants on Friday, setting up a title game against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Saturday night. 

The Packers were in control of the NFC title game from the opening kickoff. Favre led consecutive touchdown drives on Green Bay's first two possessions of the game, slicing through a Giants defense that had dominated the tournament until Friday. 

Making matters tougher for New York was Eli Manning's ineffectiveness in the red zone. Despite having no trouble getting his offense downfield, Manning couldn't convert a touchdown in three trips inside the 20-yard line. His final red-zone attempt ended with an interception by Clay Matthews. 

New York still had a chance to pull off a miracle with 14 seconds left and the ball at the 40-yard line, but Willie Davis ended that threat—and the game—with a sack that allowed the clock to expire.

Favre completed 23-of-28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns, while Manning racked up 350 yards on 23-of-35 passing with one pick and one score. Manning's lone touchdown came in garbage time as he hit tight end Jeremy Shockey with a 25-yard pass with a minute left in the fourth quarter. 

Video Play Button

Don Hutson, Jace Sternberger and Paul Coffman each caught touchdowns for the Packers while defensive end Henry Jordan recorded seven tackles including three sacks. 

Lawrence Tynes kicked all three field goals for New York in a losing effort. 

Related

    Packers Take the NFC 👑

    🙌Favre tosses three TDs 🚫Packers' red-zone D shuts down Giants 🚨Clay Matthews grabs INT 🏆GOAT Bowl: Packers vs. Patriots

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Packers Take the NFC 👑

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    Brees to Sign with NBC Sports

    Drew Brees expected to join NBC instead of ESPN when he retires from football (NY Post)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brees to Sign with NBC Sports

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-Vikings DE Opens Up About 2018

    Everson Griffen tells the story of his life-changing season: 'Nobody knew that I was living in a sober house' (NFL)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ex-Vikings DE Opens Up About 2018

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady to Play in Poker Tourney

    Bucs QB will join Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler and more in online poker tournament to raise money for COVID-19 relief

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady to Play in Poker Tourney

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report