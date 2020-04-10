Brett Favre, Packers vs. Tom Brady, Patriots Set for B/R Madden GOAT Sim Title

Greg Crisp/Getty Images

The championship game in Bleacher Report's Madden GOAT Simulation Tournament will pit one of the NFL's most historic and storied franchises against the league's modern model of success.

Brett Favre led the Green Bay Packers to a convincing 21-16 victory against the New York Giants on Friday, setting up a title game against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Saturday night.

The Packers were in control of the NFC title game from the opening kickoff. Favre led consecutive touchdown drives on Green Bay's first two possessions of the game, slicing through a Giants defense that had dominated the tournament until Friday.

Making matters tougher for New York was Eli Manning's ineffectiveness in the red zone. Despite having no trouble getting his offense downfield, Manning couldn't convert a touchdown in three trips inside the 20-yard line. His final red-zone attempt ended with an interception by Clay Matthews.

New York still had a chance to pull off a miracle with 14 seconds left and the ball at the 40-yard line, but Willie Davis ended that threat—and the game—with a sack that allowed the clock to expire.

Favre completed 23-of-28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns, while Manning racked up 350 yards on 23-of-35 passing with one pick and one score. Manning's lone touchdown came in garbage time as he hit tight end Jeremy Shockey with a 25-yard pass with a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Don Hutson, Jace Sternberger and Paul Coffman each caught touchdowns for the Packers while defensive end Henry Jordan recorded seven tackles including three sacks.

Lawrence Tynes kicked all three field goals for New York in a losing effort.