Todd Gurley on Tweet to Rams: 'It's All Fun and Games, but I Do Need My Money'

Now officially a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Todd Gurley isn't done with the Los Angeles Rams just yet.

The running back, who tweeted about his former team being late on his most recent paycheck, says he's still waiting for L.A. to even up with him.

"I still need my money," Gurley told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "That's what I'm waiting on. ... It's all fun and games, but I do need my money."

At the center of controversy appears to be Gurley's $7.55 million roster bonus. While his new one-year deal takes the Rams off the hook for $2.5 million, L.A. still needs to cover the remaining $5.05 million.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the team doesn't have much of an argument against paying him.

"It's pretty clear the Rams are in the wrong," a source told Florio. "Even if you take the theory they are waiting on the offset, they are in the wrong."

All of it makes the separation between the two-time All-Pro and the team that drafted him a bit messier.

Gurley's carries had decreased over the past two years. In March 2019, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported he was dealing with arthritis in his left knee, though L.A. did not cite that as the reason for his diminished workload in its Super Bowl run after the 2018 campaign.

The Rams unceremoniously dumped Gurley at the start of free agency following a 9-7 season in which they finished third in the NFC West, missing the playoffs.

Gurley isn't the only former L.A. player waiting on a paycheck. Linebacker Clay Matthews said he's still missing a $2 million payment, yet Florio noted the team can wait to see if another club signs Matthews and offsets the money owed.