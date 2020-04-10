Former NFL DE Ufomba Kamalu Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

New England Patriots defensive end Ufomba Kamalu runs on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive end Ufomba Kamalu was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence Thursday.

The arrest was announced on the Baltimore County Government website, noting police officers made contact with a woman "who suffered from a visible injury" after receiving a call Wednesday morning. The woman said Kamalu assaulted her during an argument.

Though Kamalu was not present when the police arrived, he was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree assault. The 27-year-old was released on $20,000 bond.

Kamalu appeared in 13 games for the Houston Texans during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns and two games for the New England Patriots in 2018.

On Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noted he was on the Baltimore Ravens' roster until he was released earlier this week.

Baltimore signed him off New England's practice squad in October, waived him in November and then re-signed him to the practice squad a day after waiving him, although he never appeared in a game during the 2019 season.

