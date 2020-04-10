Jadeveon Clowney 'Good Football Player' amid Free-Agency Rumors, Browns GM Says

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Amid rumors the Cleveland Browns are interested in free agent Jadeveon Clowney, general manager Andrew Berry was vague when asked about the defensive end on Friday.

Speaking to reporters during a conference call, Berry called Clowney "a good football player" when asked about the team's rumored interest.

"I'm not going to get into the habit of commenting on players that aren't on our roster," Berry said. "Jadeveon, he's a good football player. We're actively always looking. We're going to be aggressive and adding talent to the roster.’’

On April 4, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported people around the NFL believe the Browns "got closer" to signing Clowney than any of his other suitors, but nothing came together in talks between the two sides.

NFL reported John Clayton told Bull & Fox on 92.3 The Fan this week that Cleveland's inability to conduct a physical and Clowney's price tag are two of the main sticking points.

Teams are now unable to perform physicals on players because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Clowney has had injury issues. The 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick has only played a full 16-game schedule once and missed three games last season with the Seattle Seahawks because of a core muscle injury.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Clowney has reduced his asking price from $20 million to $17-18 million per season. The Browns currently have the most cap space in the NFL with $40.2 million available, per Over the Cap.

Clowney's 13 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss last year were his fewest since 2015. The South Carolina native had three sacks, his fewest since he played just four games as a rookie.