Report: Charles Davis, Trent Green Could Replace Dan Fouts as CBS NFL Analyst

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

With CBS shaking up its NFL announce teams for next season, the network is reportedly considering Charles Davis or Trent Green as the color analyst on the No. 2 broadcast crew.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Davis and Green are being looked at with CBS deciding not to renew Dan Fouts' contract.

Fouts returned to CBS as an NFL analyst in 2008 after previously working with the network from 1988-93. He worked primarily alongside Ian Eagle, though he's also been partnered with Don Criqui and Dick Enberg.

CBS hired Green as a color commentator for its NFL broadcasts in 2014. The former NFL quarterback has been partnered with Greg Gumbel for the past six seasons, and he also made appearances on CBS Sports Network shows.

Davis has been broadcasting since 1997 when he began as a college football analyst for Fox Sports South. He moved to Fox Sports starting in 2006 as a color commentator for college football games before joining the NFL on Fox postgame show two years later.

Since 2013, Davis has been calling NFL games for Fox. He has been part of the network's No. 2 broadcast team for the past three seasons, working with Kevin Burkhardt and Pam Oliver.