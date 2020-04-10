NBA, NBPA Reportedly Agree to Extend Moratorium on Transactions Amid COVID-19

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NBA's moratorium on player transactions has been extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed to an indefinite extension of the moratorium on all transactions.

Charania previously reported on March 13 that both sides agreed to a 10-day moratorium on transactions amid the pandemic.

The list of transactions that will be on hold for the time being include contract agreements, player and team options and trades.

Under a traditional calendar year, contract options for teams and players would have to be decided upon by June 29. Since the in-season trade deadline passed on Feb. 6, the earliest date at which teams would normally be allowed to agree to trades is June 30.

NBA free agency was also scheduled to begin on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 12 because of the pandemic with no timetable for games to resume.

Commissioner Adam Silver said in an interview with TNT's Ernie Johnson (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps) this week that the earliest he might be able to provide teams with any information about resuming the 2019-20 season is May 1.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Labor Day weekend is considered the "loosest of drop-dead dates" for the league to complete the NBA Finals.