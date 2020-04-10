Report: MLB Considering Realigning into Florida, Arizona Leagues Amid COVID-19

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2020

The Cactus League logo is shown at front as the New York Yankees take batting practice before a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, March 15, 2016, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has reportedly discussed league and divisional realignment for the 2020 regular season based on where teams play their spring training games.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the proposal would see half of MLB's 30 teams split into three divisions in Florida's Grapefruit League and the other 15 teams split into three divisions in Arizona's Cactus League.

MLB is searching for answers during the coronavirus pandemic, and one way to possibly play a shortened season would be to have teams play all their games at spring training sites in Florida and Arizona with no fans in attendance.

The 2020 MLB season was supposed to start in late March, but it was suspended indefinitely to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    MLB The Show Players League 🎮

    • One rep from each team • Raises money for Boys and Girls Club • Begins Friday on Twitch and YouTube

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB The Show Players League 🎮

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB Considering No AL and NL

    League has discussed plan that would realign all six divisions for abbreviated season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Considering No AL and NL

    USA TODAY
    via USA TODAY

    Ranking MLB Sluggers of the Last 20 Years 🚀

    Which exit velocity kings showed off the most power to make the list?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ranking MLB Sluggers of the Last 20 Years 🚀

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    What Players Are Saying About MLB's Arizona Plan

    'Too much to iron out'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    What Players Are Saying About MLB's Arizona Plan

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com