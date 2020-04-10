Report: MLB Considering Realigning into Florida, Arizona Leagues Amid COVID-19

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has reportedly discussed league and divisional realignment for the 2020 regular season based on where teams play their spring training games.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the proposal would see half of MLB's 30 teams split into three divisions in Florida's Grapefruit League and the other 15 teams split into three divisions in Arizona's Cactus League.

MLB is searching for answers during the coronavirus pandemic, and one way to possibly play a shortened season would be to have teams play all their games at spring training sites in Florida and Arizona with no fans in attendance.

The 2020 MLB season was supposed to start in late March, but it was suspended indefinitely to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

