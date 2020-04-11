4 Trades NFL Teams Should Try to Execute Before the 2020 Draft

4 Trades NFL Teams Should Try to Execute Before the 2020 DraftApril 11, 2020
With the 2020 NFL draft less than two weeks away, we could well see an uptick in trade activity. Deals just before and during the draft are common as teams look to add draft capital and fill holes on the roster.
Thursday's trade that sent Brandin Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams to the Houston Texans is a prime example of a predraft deal. The Rams added a second-round pick, which is big because they gave up their first-rounder to acquire Jalen Ramsey in midseason. The Texans, meanwhile, helped plug the hole created by trading away star wideout DeAndre Hopkins.
Here, we'll examine four other trades that can and should get done before 2020 draft weekend. We'll look specifically at one team's perspective of each potential deal—and precisely why getting it done before the draft is beneficial—though both sides will be examined. We'll also examine what terms could look like for each theoretical trade.
Let's dig in.
Chargers Trade Up for the 3rd Pick in the Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers appear sold on the prospect of starting Tyrod Taylor at quarterback in 2020. The Virginia Tech product has been a starter before, though he hasn't proved himself to be more than a temporary option in the NFL. He lasted three seasons with the Buffalo Bills before they drafted Josh Allen.
At some point soon, the Chargers are going to have to find a long-term successor to Philip Rivers. They have an opportunity to do so in this year's draft, but they may have to trade up to land their quarterback of choice. And by "quarterback of choice," we mean one not named Joe Burrow, who is a near-lock to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Whether L.A. is keen on Oregon's Justin Herbert or Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, it may have to jump the Miami Dolphins to get him. The Chargers have the sixth pick in the draft, while the Dolphins sit at No. 5.
Fortunately, the Detroit Lions own the third pick in the draft and are willing to deal.
"I'm told they've had discussions with teams about potentially moving back from their slot and that teams wanting to move up have been receptive," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
There's a chance Miami's top quarterback isn't L.A.'s preferred signal-caller, but banking on that would be a massive gamble. If the Chargers believe either Herbert or Tagovailoa is franchise-quarterback material, they need to move up and get Detroit's pick. They need to do so as soon as possible before another team, like Miami, beats them to it.
Making a deal before the draft leaves open the possibility that another franchise could jump up to the No. 2 slot. However, the consolation prize for L.A. would be blue-chip pass-rusher Chase Young.
Projected Trade: Los Angeles sends picks No. 6, 37 and 71 to Detroit for pick No. 3
Dolphins Trade Josh Rosen for Virtually Anything
While it's unclear which quarterback the Dolphins will acquire, it appears probable that they will draft one. It will likely be either Tagovailoa or Herbert, but there's a slim chance Miami packages its three first-round picks and moves up to No. 1 to snag Burrow.
"Some league executives told ESPN that a Dolphins trade for Burrow is unlikely, given all that goes into it, but it's not impossible," ESPN's Cameron Wolfe wrote. "The Dolphins like Burrow a lot, according to sources. Plus, Burrow would be happy to play in Miami if it works out that way, another source said."
Regardless of which route the Dolphins take, they're likely to come out of the draft with a quarterback of the future. This means Josh Rosen, acquired via trade for a second-round pick and a fifth-rounder last year, is essentially out of the long-term picture.
Miami needs to get whatever it can for Rosen while it can. That probably won't be much, as the UCLA product has flamed out with both the Arizona Cardinals and now the Dolphins, but keeping him would lead to one of two unfavorable outcomes.
The Dolphins could keep Rosen and waste a roster spot and valuable reps on a quarterback who probably won't be happy as the No. 3—for as long as Ryan Fitzpatrick remains on the roster, anyway. Either that or they end up releasing Rosen and getting nothing in return.
If Miami waits until after it has drafted another quarterback, Rosen's value will plummet, as other teams will know he is 100 percent expendable. Before the draft, the Dolphins can at least give the illusion that Rosen is in their future plans.
Teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—who could use a young quarterback to groom behind Tom Brady—could be willing to take a flier on Rosen for an early Day 3 selection.
Projected Trade: Miami trades Rosen to Tampa Bay for the No. 117 selection
Jaguars Trade Yannick Ngakoue for a Day 2 Selection
The Jacksonville Jaguars placed the franchise tag on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue this offseason—a move that hasn't sat well with the 25-year-old sack artist. Trading Ngakoue is an option, and he should command plenty of interest ahead of the draft.
Nngakoue is coming off a 41-tackle, eight-sack season and has produced 37.5 sacks in his four pro campaigns. Jacksonville could potentially get a first-rounder in return for him—at least if it had a little more leverage. It lacks leverage, however, as Ngakoue has made it clear he doesn't intend to suit up for the Jaguars again.
"Everything comes to an end, and it's time for me to move on to the next chapter of my career," Ngakoue said Tuesday on ESPN's NFL Live (h/t John Reid of the Florida Times-Union). "I am forever thankful what Jacksonville has brought to me and my family, but it's time to move on."
Teams know Jacksonville is in a tough position and aren't likely to offer more than the second-round pick Dee Ford commanded for the Kansas City Chiefs last season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter recently told 97.5 The Fanatic that members of the organization—including owner Shad Khan—don't want to trade Ngakoue and could hold firm on their asking price. However, it would behoove the Jaguars to get what they can ahead of the draft as opposed to potentially getting saddled with a holdout after it.
Schefter mentioned teams like the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and the Las Vegas Raiders as possible landing spots for Ngakoue. If one of them is willing to give up a second-rounder, the Jaguars should pounce. Seattle, which had just 28 sacks in 2019, could be a prime trade target.
Projected Trade: Jacksonville trades Ngakoue to Seattle for the 59th pick
Browns Trade for OT Trent Williams
The Cleveland Browns need a new left tackle. Last year's starter, Greg Robinson, was arrested in February on felony drug charges. Cleveland had no intention of bringing him back even before then, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.
While the Browns are likely to target an offensive tackle like Louisville's Mekhi Becton or Georgia's Andrew Thomas with the 10th pick in the draft, there's no guarantee Cleveland's tackle of choice will be available. As well, an elite prospect at another position could be available, one the Browns are unwilling to pass on.
To give itself maximum flexibility on draft weekend, Cleveland should make a deal for Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. Though he didn't play in 2019, Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the game's top linemen when healthy. He's also 31 years old and should have a couple more strong seasons left in the proverbial tank.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have looked into a Williams deal this offseason but are only likely to make a trade if Washington lowers its asking price.
NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported last month that Washington is seeking a second-round pick for Williams. That is too high, but Cleveland might be able to pry Williams away for a third-rounder as the draft draws nearer. The Browns happen to have an additional third-rounder thanks to last year's trade of running back Duke Johnson.
The Browns could still select a tackle at No. 10 if they make a deal for Williams. However, they could go into the draft knowing they don't have to reach for one.
Projected Trade: Browns send the 97th pick to Washington for Williams