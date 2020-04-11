4 Trades NFL Teams Should Try to Execute Before the 2020 Draft

1 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers appear sold on the prospect of starting Tyrod Taylor at quarterback in 2020. The Virginia Tech product has been a starter before, though he hasn't proved himself to be more than a temporary option in the NFL. He lasted three seasons with the Buffalo Bills before they drafted Josh Allen.

At some point soon, the Chargers are going to have to find a long-term successor to Philip Rivers. They have an opportunity to do so in this year's draft, but they may have to trade up to land their quarterback of choice. And by "quarterback of choice," we mean one not named Joe Burrow, who is a near-lock to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Whether L.A. is keen on Oregon's Justin Herbert or Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, it may have to jump the Miami Dolphins to get him. The Chargers have the sixth pick in the draft, while the Dolphins sit at No. 5.

Fortunately, the Detroit Lions own the third pick in the draft and are willing to deal.

"I'm told they've had discussions with teams about potentially moving back from their slot and that teams wanting to move up have been receptive," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

There's a chance Miami's top quarterback isn't L.A.'s preferred signal-caller, but banking on that would be a massive gamble. If the Chargers believe either Herbert or Tagovailoa is franchise-quarterback material, they need to move up and get Detroit's pick. They need to do so as soon as possible before another team, like Miami, beats them to it.

Making a deal before the draft leaves open the possibility that another franchise could jump up to the No. 2 slot. However, the consolation prize for L.A. would be blue-chip pass-rusher Chase Young.

Projected Trade: Los Angeles sends picks No. 6, 37 and 71 to Detroit for pick No. 3