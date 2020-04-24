Projecting Where Jake Fromm Will Be Drafted After Day 1 of 2020 NFL Draft

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is still looking for an NFL home after Day 1 of the 2020 draft came and went without his name being called.

But Fromm looks likely to land somewhere on Day 2, where a few teams with draft capital may look toward quarterback in the second or third rounds.

Fromm completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns, five interceptions and 7.4 yards per attempt last year. The Bulldogs finished 12-2 and won the Sugar Bowl under his leadership.

The three-year starter was once thought of as a surefire first-round pick. Of note, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington and Luke Easterling of USA Today both had him going 11th overall in 2020 mock drafts before the 2019 season began.

But Fromm had a bit of a down year compared to his sophomore effort, when he threw for 30 touchdowns and 9.0 yards per attempt.

He ranks seventh on Matt Miller of Bleacher Report's list of draft-eligible quarterbacks. Fromm is sixth on Lance Zierlein of NFL.com's list of signal-callers.

Zierlein offered the following scouting report summary:

"Heady quarterback who is light on physical traits but sees the game like a pro signal-caller most of the time. Fromm has big-game experience and proved to be a worthy challenger against Alabama as a freshman and sophomore. He's a full-field reader who has shown a consistent ability to change plays and make smart pre- and post-snap decisions.

"Arm strength is a concern, and that concern may be exacerbated if his ball placement and timing aren't more consistent. He's an intelligent game-manager whose range is good backup to middling starter, but he will be scheme- and skill-position-needy at the next level."

Fromm doesn't appear ready to start on the NFL level right away, but landing the QB1 gig on a team appears feasible with a year or two on the sidelines behind a veteran.

However, it's also possible that a team falls in love with Fromm and gives him a shot to earn a starting gig through preseason competition.

With that in mind, here's a look at seven teams who can choose Fromm alongside a prediction for where he winds up.

Indianapolis Colts

Depth Chart: Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Chad Kelly

Day 2 Picks: No. 34, No. 44, No. 75

Former Bolts quarterback Philip Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, effectively ending the Jacoby Brissett era.

The Colts do not have a quarterback signed past 2020, with Brissett riding out a one-year extension signed before the 2019 campaign.

Rivers will be 39 years old in December, so it's unlikely that he'll be a long-term solution in Indianapolis. And Brissett's time appears all but over after effectively benching him for the former Charger.

That leaves the door open for the Colts to give an opportunity to a Day 2 quarterback like Fromm, who could take the reins as early as 2021.

Washington Redskins

Depth Chart: Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen

Day 2 Picks: No. 66

The Washington Redskins have a second-year quarterback in Dwayne Haskins on their roster, but Haskins struggled last year, completing just 58.6 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and 6.7 yards per pass attempt.

However, Haskins looked far better in his last two games (4 TD, 0 INT, 72.1 percent completion rate). He was also thrown into the fire on a bad team that fired its coach one month into the season.

The question is whether new head coach Ron Rivera believes in Haskins enough to roll with him next year. Rivera told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he likes Haskins but said the team will consider its options.

New England Patriots

Depth Chart: Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer

Day 2 Picks: No. 87, No. 98, No. 100

The New England Patriots appear prepared to give Jarrett Stidham every opportunity to replace six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in the lineup after the 20-year veteran left via free agency for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

But there's so much unknown about how Stidham will do given that he's thrown all of three NFL passes, including an interception return for a touchdown.



The Pats could opt to choose a quarterback on Day 2 to give Stidham some competition and provide themselves another option.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Depth Chart: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph



Day 2 Picks: No. 49, No. 102

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be in the market for a new quarterback. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges took turns manning the position after Ben Roethlisberger went down with a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2, and neither fared well as the team's offense finished just 27th in scoring.

Rudolph and Hodges don't appear to be the heir apparents to Big Ben's throne, but the 38-year-old Roethlisberger is entering his 17th NFL season. Perhaps he has a few more years left, but the Steelers should consider a replacement.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Depth Chart: Gardner Minshew II, Josh Dobbs



Day 2 Picks: No. 49, No. 102

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear ready to give Gardner Minshew II the keys to the franchise after a successful rookie campaign in place of veteran Nick Foles, who suffered a broken collarbone in Week 1.

Foles returned as the starter midseason, but Minshew replaced him two games into his stint and took over the rest of the way.

It's possible that the Jags want to safeguard against the possibility that Minshew, a sixth-round pick, was a flash in the pan last year. If that's the case, then picking Fromm is a good insurance policy.

Analysis and Prediction

The 'Skins and Jags are the least likely from this group to take Fromm.

Although Haskins struggled at times last season, Washington did just invest a No. 15 overall pick in him last year and figure to give him a chance to succeed in year two. Washington also has just one Day 2 pick and a lot of needs to fill following a 3-13 season, so quarterback is unlikely.

It's a similar scenario for the Jags, who are looking to improve upon a 5-11 season. The pieces from their standout 2017 defense are nearly all gone, and Jacksonville must look to retool on that end. Minshew was also successful in his 14 games, completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Colts and Steelers appear most likely to take Fromm, with the Patriots not far behind.

The difference between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh versus New England is that the Colts and Steelers don't appear to have long-term solutions for quarterback on their roster. At the least, the Pats are reportedly giving Stidham a shot at that job.

That leaves Indianapolis and Pittsburgh standing, and the guess is the Colts take Fromm in the third round.

Picking Fromm in the top 50 might be a little early for Pittsburgh, who could also opt for Washington's Jacob Eason or Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts.

But it's hard seeing Fromm slip deep into Round 3. The Colts could pounce here, especially if they're able to use their second-round pick (or picks) to trade back and accumulate more selections (perhaps even an extra Round 3 pick).

As noted by the Locked on Colts podcast, general manager Chris Ballard said he wanted more picks, and that could happen considering the amount of Round 1 talent that slipped into Round 2 (e.g. Alabama's Xavier McKinney and Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos).

That could give the Colts more incentive to take a shot on Fromm as Indianapolis looks to return to the AFC South perch.