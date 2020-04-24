Projecting Where Randy Moss' Son Thaddeus Will Be Drafted After Day 1

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss is still available after Day 1 of the 2020 NFL draft, but he's a candidate to land somewhere by the end of Day 2, which will feature 74 selections over the second and third rounds.

A handful of teams should be candidates to pick up the 6'2", 250-pound Moss, who starred for the undefeated national champion Tigers last year with 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns. Moss saved his best for last in the national title game versus Clemson thanks to five receptions for 36 yards and two scores.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report ranked Moss as the eighth-best tight end prospect, and the one with the best hands at his position.

Here's a look at six possible candidates for Moss' landing spot below, as well as a prediction for where the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss winds up.

Green Bay Packers

Depth Chart: Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan Jr., Jace Sternberger

Day 2 Picks: No. 62, No. 94

The Packers let Jimmy Graham walk in free agency, leaving soon-to-be 36-year-old Marcedes Lewis in line for more reps.

The Pack also have some younger talent in Robert Tonyan Jr. and Jace Sternberger, but neither has seen much playing time.

Moss could start in Week 1.

Tennessee Titans

Depth Chart: Jonnu Smith, Anthony Firkser, MyCole Pruitt

Day 2 Picks: No. 61, No. 93

Delanie Walker is no longer a Tennessee Titan upon his release. Jonnu Smith impressed at times last season, finishing with 35 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans have depth at tight end with Smith, Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt, but Moss could be the team's best pass-catcher at the position if he joined Tennessee.

Washington Redskins

Depth Chart: Jeremy Sprinkle, Richard Rodgers

Day 2 Picks: No. 66

The Washington Redskins parted ways with the talented Jordan Reed and are now looking for a long-term solution at the position. Vernon Davis also retired, leaving gaps in the depth chart.

The Skins do return Jeremy Sprinkle (26 catches, 241 yards, one touchdown). They also picked up Richard Rodgers from the Philadelphia Eagles, although he's caught just one pass in eight games over the past two years.

Moss is a candidate to start immediately in D.C.

Carolina Panthers

Depth Chart: Ian Thomas, Seth DeValve

Day 2 Picks: No. 38, No. 69

Longtime Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is now a Seattle Seahawk after signing with the Pacific Northwest team following his release. Ian Thomas should get the first crack at starting for Olsen, but Moss could provide some competition and be the second tight end in 12 formation sets.

Seth DeValve, who had 12 catches for 140 yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, rounds out the depth chart.

Indianapolis Colts

Depth Chart: Jack Doyle, Matt Lengel, Mo Alie-Cox

Day 2 Picks: No. 34, No. 44, No. 75

Jack Doyle is the clear starter in Indianapolis following the team's release of Eric Ebron, who is now a Pittsburgh Steeler.

The Colts liked to feature two tight ends in the passing game with him and Jack Doyle, however, so Indianapolis could consider Moss here as an Ebron replacement of sorts.

No other tight end on the Colts roster had more than eight catches last year.

Arizona Cardinals

Depth Chart: Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels

Day 2 Picks: No. 72

The tight end isn't valued much in head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offensive system, which regularly features four wide receivers spread wide with quarterback Kyler Murray calling the shots.

But Moss could be a key asset for the Cardinals given his exceptional pass-catching abilities.

Maxx Williams currently holds down the starting spot. He had 15 catches for 202 yards and a score last year.

Analysis and Prediction

The Cardinals seem the least likely to land Moss from this group of six. They only have one Day 2 pick and need to reload on defense after spending a ton of draft and free-agency capital on the offensive side over the past few years. Isaiah Simmons at No. 8 overall is a good start, but more work needs to be done.

You can also potentially cross off the Panthers and Redskins, who are in full rebuilding mode and need to figure out long-term solutions at more pressing positions (e.g. offensive line, all three levels of defense for both teams).

The Colts could be an option, but they already have a clear No. 1 tight end in Doyle. They don't have as much of a need here as others.

Like Arizona, Tennessee doesn't utilize its tight ends all that much in pass-catching roles. They're mostly used to help clear lanes for running back Derrick Henry and block for quarterback Ryan Tannehill as he looks for wideouts downfield, namely A.J. Brown. They have a solid trio of tight ends who can accomplish those tasks in Smith, Firkser and Pruitt.

That leaves the Packers, who might have the fewest holes to patch up out of any team here following a 13-3, NFC North-winning campaign.

The Draft Network also lists Green Bay as the only team in the league with tight end as a primary need.

Ultimately, Green Bay is highly unlikely to go into next season without an overhaul of its wide receiver and tight end groups based on the collective lack of production last year outside No. 1 wideout Davante Adams. Moss would be a great fit in Green Bay.

Pick: Moss goes to Packers at No. 94