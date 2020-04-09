Jameis Winston Responds to David Carr's Criticism of Training Videos on Twitter

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston fired back at NFL Network analyst and ex-Houston Texans signal-caller David Carr regarding comments about a drill posted on Twitter:

The drill was seemingly designed to help Winston evade oncoming defenders intent on sacking him, which in theory should be useful considering the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer was on the ground plenty in 2019 with 47 sacks taken (just one behind the league lead).

Carr is used to that feeling as well, having endured 76 sacks in his rookie year in 2002. He led the league in sacks taken three times overall (49 in 2004 and 68 in 2005).

But he apparently doesn't agree with Winston's training method of evading an enlarged speed bag directed at his head. Carr noted that defenders weren't going that high when he played.

Winston took the high road, though, and even seemed welcome to having Carr help him.

The 26-year-old is looking for a new home after the Buccaneers, who drafted the ex-Florida State quarterback first overall in 2015, decided not to re-sign him. Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will call the shots in Tampa next season.

Winston registered career highs with 33 touchdowns and 8.2 yards per pass attempt in 2019, but he also tossed 30 interceptions. Seven of them were returned for touchdowns, which is an NFL record, per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today.

The 2013 NCAA national champion appears determined to rewrite his career storyline as a boom-or-bust quarterback, though. He penned this tweet after his departure from Tampa became clear:

Tampa's Raymond James Stadium is the home of Super Bowl LV.