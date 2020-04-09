NFL Teams Light Stadiums Blue to Support Medical Pros During COVID-19 Pandemic

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 10, 2020

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - APRIL 09: The Hard Rock stadium is seen during the Light It Blue initiative on April 09, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Thursday evening, NFL stadiums across the country joined in with the #LightItBlue campaign to support health care workers who are on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. 

From AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to New Era Field in Buffalo, New York, the NFL used its collective might to send a small dose of love to those putting themselves in harm's way. It's a memorable show of solidarity at a time when professional sports have been forced to press pause. 

International landmarks around the world began illuminating their structures in blue light last week following the lead of the United Kingdom. The movement quickly gained steam in the United States shortly after. The show of gratitude has continued to spread into the sports world where some of America's most notable arenas and stadiums teamed up for the cause.

The #LightItBlue movement follows weeks of regional 8:00 p.m. cheering sessions where those self-isolating in their homes step outside to create as much noise and applause as possible in support of health care workers. The nightly applause started in Italy last month and has continued to grow louder each night.

Now, cities can add a visual to their routine by lighting their homes up blue to pay respect. 

