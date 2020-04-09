Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Rally Patriots Past Steelers in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Not many quarterbacks got the best of the Steel Curtain. Leave it to the simulated version of Tom Brady to be one of the quarterbacks who did.

Brady led the Patriots to a game-winning touchdown with under a minute remaining to rally the all-time New England Patriots past the all-time Pittsburgh Steelers 21-17 in B/R's Madden 20 GOAT Simulation.

Brady and the Pats were on fire early, as Kevin Faulk and Wes Welker each found the end zone.

But Franco Harris and wideout Hines Ward helped the Steelers score 17 unanswered points to wrest control back from New England.

The Pittsburgh defense, meanwhile, was swarming Brady.

But the legendary quarterback had one last trick up his sleeve, getting the ball back with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter and trailing by three points. The stage was set for another one of Brady's clutch victories, and he came up big when it mattered, hitting Rob Gronkowski for a go-ahead touchdown.

It was reminiscent of his incredible, six-championship run in New England.

That left Ben Roethlisberger with 42 seconds and three timeouts to drive 75 yards. Unlike Brady, he couldn't get the Steelers down the field in time, ending the Steel Curtain's run through this tournament.

That will send the Patriots to the championship game, where they'll face the winner of the New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers.