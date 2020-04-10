Brandon Scherff: Redskins Contract Talks Have 'Gone Well' After Franchise Tag

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Redskins guard Brandon Scherff, a three-time Pro Bowler, told team chief content officer/senior vice president Larry Michael that contract talks between him and the team have been going in the right direction.

"It's gone well," Scherff said, via Washington staff writer Kyle Stackpole. "Just pretty much sat down and talked to my agent—that's what he's there for—and I want to sign a long-term deal with them, too. I love it there, and I've always said I wanted to be a Redskin for the rest of my career. So, hopefully we can work towards that."

Washington drafted Scherff fifth overall in 2015. The team picked up his fifth-year option for 2019 and placed the franchise tag on him in 2020.

However, Washington has until July 15 to sign Scherff to a long-term deal or extension. If not, the former Iowa Hawkeye will play on the tag in 2020.

The Redskins are under a new administration after firing Bruce Allen as the team's president. Ron Rivera, formerly of the Carolina Panthers, is now the team's head coach and de facto decider of the final roster.

On that note, Rivera made it clear in a conversation with NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay on Feb. 27 that Washington wanted Scherff back in 2020 if a long-term deal wasn't reached.

Per Pro Football Focus, Scherff has allowed only one sack in each of the past two seasons. He has missed 12 of a possible 32 games during that time because of injury, but the guard has been one of the team's steadiest performers when he's in the lineup. PFF's Ben Linsley called out his run-blocking in particular, noting that the site ranked Scherff as the fifth-best run blocker among qualified guards.

Retaining Scherff long-term is a piece to the puzzle of reshaping a 'Skins team that finished 3-13 last year and hasn't won a playoff game since 1991.

Otherwise, the team has a potential franchise quarterback in Dwayne Haskins and the second overall pick in the 2020 draft. Rivera also brings a stellar resume to D.C. after leading the Panthers to four playoff appearances and an NFC title in nine seasons.