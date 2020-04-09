Dalvin Cook Calls Himself 'Best Back in the Game' amid Vikings Contract Talks

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Add confidence to Dalvin Cook's robust skill set.

"I consider myself the best back in the game," the Minnesota Vikings running back told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press on Thursday.

Cook added: "The things I do coming out of the backfield, the things I do in between the tackles...I block, I pretty much do it all. I don't have to come off the field. I think some guys just don't do as much as I do, and I think that's why I'm today's (top) back."

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Vikings drafted him out of Florida State in the second round (41st overall) in 2017.

Cook disclosed to Tomasson that negotiations with the Vikings are "ongoing" and expressed a desire to stay in Minnesota.

"I definitely love Minnesota," he said. "I love everything the state has to bring. Being a kid, I was drafted (in 2017) from Miami (his hometown), so I didn't know what I was getting myself into. I actually am happy where I'm at, and I would like to be in Minnesota long-term."

The Pro Bowler has the most leverage he has ever had after a career year in 2019. Cook rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 carries across 14 regular-season games. The durability was perhaps the most encouraging sign for the Vikings. He had only played four games as a rookie before tearing his ACL and missed four straight games in 2018 with a hamstring injury.

Cook doesn't think his injury history should deter Minnesota (or any team) from investing in him:

"It's all a risk when you give any guy a contract in the league. He could get hurt the next day in practice. So, it's all a risk. But what if the guy doesn't get hurt and he goes out there and helps contribute to the Super Bowl and he goes out there and balls out? ... It's all about what the person believes in, what the owners believe in, the GM believes in, and I firmly think the Vikings believe in me."

Cook is not the only one who believes he is worth the risk:

As far as Cook being the best back in the league, few have been better at yards after contact since he entered the league:

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings figure to be even more dependent on Cook's playmaking ability in 2020 after wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills last month.