Dalvin Cook Calls Himself 'Best Back in the Game' amid Vikings Contract Talks

Dalvin Cook Calls Himself 'Best Back in the Game' amid Vikings Contract TalksApril 9, 2020
Add confidence to Dalvin Cook's robust skill set.
"I consider myself the best back in the game," the Minnesota Vikings running back told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press on Thursday.
Cook added: "The things I do coming out of the backfield, the things I do in between the tackles...I block, I pretty much do it all. I don't have to come off the field. I think some guys just don't do as much as I do, and I think that's why I'm today's (top) back."
The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Vikings drafted him out of Florida State in the second round (41st overall) in 2017.
Cook disclosed to Tomasson that negotiations with the Vikings are "ongoing" and expressed a desire to stay in Minnesota.
"I definitely love Minnesota," he said. "I love everything the state has to bring. Being a kid, I was drafted (in 2017) from Miami (his hometown), so I didn't know what I was getting myself into. I actually am happy where I'm at, and I would like to be in Minnesota long-term."
The Pro Bowler has the most leverage he has ever had after a career year in 2019. Cook rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 carries across 14 regular-season games. The durability was perhaps the most encouraging sign for the Vikings. He had only played four games as a rookie before tearing his ACL and missed four straight games in 2018 with a hamstring injury.
Cook doesn't think his injury history should deter Minnesota (or any team) from investing in him:
"It's all a risk when you give any guy a contract in the league. He could get hurt the next day in practice. So, it's all a risk. But what if the guy doesn't get hurt and he goes out there and helps contribute to the Super Bowl and he goes out there and balls out? ... It's all about what the person believes in, what the owners believe in, the GM believes in, and I firmly think the Vikings believe in me."
Cook is not the only one who believes he is worth the risk:
Chris Tomasson @christomasson
Ex-#Vikings Chuck Foreman 1/2: “Without Dalvin Cook their offense is nothing They gave Cousins all that money & he hasn’t proven anything as far as I’m concerned as far as being able to win big games. In their system the way the RB is set up, Dalvin Cook is the key to everything"
Chris Tomasson @christomasson
Chuck Foreman 2/2: "You overpaid the QB. He’s not in the top 20 QBs in the game That’s just my personal opinion. I like Kirk. He’s hard-working and everything but he’s just limited in what he can do They signed Cousins but without Cook there to support him it’s not going to work"
Chris Tomasson @christomasson
#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is in line for a big contract extension. Ex-notable RBs Chuck Foreman & Herschel Walker say he is deserving but RBs do tend to stick together. Some others see it as a risk considering how many top RBs have faltered under big deals. https://t.co/AEFyu0MoYv
As far as Cook being the best back in the league, few have been better at yards after contact since he entered the league:
Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings figure to be even more dependent on Cook's playmaking ability in 2020 after wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills last month.
