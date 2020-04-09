MLB Veteran Mark Reynolds Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Infielder Mark Reynolds has spent 13 years in Major League Baseball with stops in Arizona, Colorado, Baltimore, Washington and New York, among others, but his journey has ended.

The 36-year-old made the announcement Thursday on Sirius XM's MLB Network Radio:

"I've retired," Reynolds said. "... Actually, I guess that's breaking news on your show. I haven't really told anybody. ... With all this going and everything, I'm really enjoying time with the family. It's time for me to move on and find something else to do."

He finishes with a career slash line of .236/.328/.453 with 298 home runs and 871 RBI. A 16th-round draft pick out of the University of Virginia in 2004, Reynolds rose through the Arizona Diamondbacks' farm system and broke into the majors in 2007.

He was known for his big bat and even bigger whiffs. While he tallied 44 home runs in 2009, he also led his league in strikeouts for four straight seasons from 2008 to 2011.

The D-backs traded him to the Orioles before the 2011 campaign. That kicked off an odyssey, as he spent time with the Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals, with two stints in Denver mixed in.

In his final season, Reynolds saw action in 78 games, hitting four homers and batting .170 for the Rockies.

He was a free agent when the coronavirus pandemic took hold and forced Major League Baseball to suspend operations.

The Kentucky native seems OK with giving up baseball, noting the hiatus has allowed him to spend more time with his family.