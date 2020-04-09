Cam Newton Rumors: QB Willing to Be 'Patient' to Be High-Level Starter with Team

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers released Cam Newton on March 24, and the 2015 NFL MVP remains unsigned.

However, Newton is reportedly "willing to wait" if it means landing a job as a "high-level starter," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.