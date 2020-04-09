Ex-Bills RB Karlos Williams Rips Former BUF GM: Doug Whaley Can 'Drink Bleach'

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Nearly four years after being cut by the Buffalo Bills, running back Karlos Williams has not forgiven the team's former general manager Doug Whaley.

The 2015 fifth-round pick discussed his anger with Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic:

"You know what's funny? When I was in Buffalo, I knew something was wrong when they drafted Jonathan Williams. I knew something was up. Y'all had alternative plans. Y'all bring Reggie Bush to camp and allowed him to practice? Reggie Bush went negative rushing yards for the season. And y'all release me? Doug Whaley can eat a d--k. Doug Whaley can die in a hole and drink bleach. I'm dead serious. The reason I didn't play in the XFL is because Doug Whaley's name was on it. I'm dead serious."

Whaley is currently the Senior Vice President of Football Operations of the XFL. Williams instead signed with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.

The 2016 release was a relative surprise at the time considering the promise Williams showed during his rookie season.

The running back totaled 517 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns in just 11 games while backing up LeSean McCoy, helping the Bills become the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL in 2015.

Despite his production, Buffalo selected Jonathan Williams in the fifth round of the 2016 draft while 31-year-old Reggie Bush was signed in August. Williams ended the year with just 94 rushing yards and was released before the next season while Bush had negative-three rushing yards in 12 attempts before retiring.

Karlos Williams did have his own problems, including a four-game suspension to start the 2016 season for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse. As Fairburn noted, he was also overweight when he reported to training camp in June and couldn't practice.

"I wasn't shocked," Williams said of his release. "Look at all the evidence that was against me. I didn't really treat football ...I wasn't a real professional."



The 26-year-old never played another down in the NFL, thanks in part to two more suspensions because of substance-abuse violations. He was signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad but released in 2017.